Senate Bill 160 Printer's Number 1225

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - "COVID" or "COVID-19." The coronavirus disease 2019, an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 that was first identified during December 2019 in Wuhan, China. "Current fiscal year." The fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, and ending June 30, 2026. "Employees." Includes all directors, superintendents, bureau or division chiefs, assistant directors, assistant superintendents, assistant chiefs, experts, scientists, engineers, surveyors, draftsmen, accountants, secretaries, auditors, inspectors, examiners, analysts, statisticians, marshals, clerks, stenographers, bookkeepers, messengers and other assistants in a department, board or commission. "Expenses" and "maintenance." Includes all printing, binding and stationery, food and forage, materials and supplies, traveling expenses, training, motor vehicle supplies and repairs, freight, express and cartage, postage, telecommunication devices and telecommunication rentals and toll charges, newspaper advertising and notices, public advertising by or through any medium, fuel, light, heat, power and water, minor construction and renovation, repairs or reconstruction of equipment, buildings and facilities, rent of real estate and equipment, premiums on workers' compensation, insurance premiums on policies of liability insurance, insurance premiums on medical payment insurance and surety bonds for volunteer workers, premiums on employee group life insurance and employee and retired employee group hospital and medical insurance, payment of Commonwealth share of Social Security taxes and unemployment compensation costs for State employees, the purchase of replacement or additional equipment and machinery 20250SB0160PN1225 - 9 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

