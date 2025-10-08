Senate Bill 160 Printer's Number 1225
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - "COVID" or "COVID-19." The coronavirus disease 2019, an
infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome
coronavirus 2 that was first identified during December 2019 in
Wuhan, China.
"Current fiscal year." The fiscal year beginning July 1,
2025, and ending June 30, 2026.
"Employees." Includes all directors, superintendents, bureau
or division chiefs, assistant directors, assistant
superintendents, assistant chiefs, experts, scientists,
engineers, surveyors, draftsmen, accountants, secretaries,
auditors, inspectors, examiners, analysts, statisticians,
marshals, clerks, stenographers, bookkeepers, messengers and
other assistants in a department, board or commission.
"Expenses" and "maintenance." Includes all printing, binding
and stationery, food and forage, materials and supplies,
traveling expenses, training, motor vehicle supplies and
repairs, freight, express and cartage, postage,
telecommunication devices and telecommunication rentals and toll
charges, newspaper advertising and notices, public advertising
by or through any medium, fuel, light, heat, power and water,
minor construction and renovation, repairs or reconstruction of
equipment, buildings and facilities, rent of real estate and
equipment, premiums on workers' compensation, insurance premiums
on policies of liability insurance, insurance premiums on
medical payment insurance and surety bonds for volunteer
workers, premiums on employee group life insurance and employee
and retired employee group hospital and medical insurance,
payment of Commonwealth share of Social Security taxes and
unemployment compensation costs for State employees, the
purchase of replacement or additional equipment and machinery
