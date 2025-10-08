Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 1222
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - "BOARD." THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD ESTABLISHED UNDER
SECTION 1721(E) (RELATING TO VETERANS' TRUST FUND).
* * *
"FUND." THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND ESTABLISHED UNDER SECTION
1701-A.1 OF THE ACT OF APRIL 9, 1929 (P.L.343, NO.176), KNOWN AS
THE FISCAL CODE.
SECTION 2. SECTION 1721(A) INTRODUCTORY PARAGRAPH, (C)
INTRODUCTORY PARAGRAPH, (E) AND (F) OF TITLE 51 ARE AMENDED AND
THE SECTION IS AMENDED BY ADDING A SUBSECTION TO READ:
§ 1721. VETERANS' TRUST FUND.
(A) SOURCE OF REVENUE.--IN ADDITION TO TRANSFERS UNDER
SECTION 1719-G OF THE ACT OF APRIL 9, 1929 (P.L.343, NO.176),
KNOWN AS THE FISCAL CODE, THE [VETERANS' TRUST FUND] FUND SHALL
INCLUDE FUNDS FROM THE FOLLOWING SOURCES:
* * *
(C) AUTHORIZED PURPOSES.--THE DEPARTMENT MAY EXPEND MONEY
FROM THE [VETERANS' TRUST FUND] FUND FOR THE FOLLOWING PURPOSES:
* * *
(e) Operation.--
(1) The department shall adopt a statement of policy for
the maintenance and use of the fund within 60 days of the
effective date of this section. The policy shall be published
as a notice in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, but shall not be
subject to review under section 205 of the act of July 31,
1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the Commonwealth
Documents Law, sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth
Attorneys Act or the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(2) The Veterans' Trust Fund Board is established as an
20250SB0146PN1222 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
