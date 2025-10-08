Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 1222

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - "BOARD." THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD ESTABLISHED UNDER

SECTION 1721(E) (RELATING TO VETERANS' TRUST FUND).

* * *

"FUND." THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND ESTABLISHED UNDER SECTION

1701-A.1 OF THE ACT OF APRIL 9, 1929 (P.L.343, NO.176), KNOWN AS

THE FISCAL CODE.

SECTION 2. SECTION 1721(A) INTRODUCTORY PARAGRAPH, (C)

INTRODUCTORY PARAGRAPH, (E) AND (F) OF TITLE 51 ARE AMENDED AND

THE SECTION IS AMENDED BY ADDING A SUBSECTION TO READ:

§ 1721. VETERANS' TRUST FUND.

(A) SOURCE OF REVENUE.--IN ADDITION TO TRANSFERS UNDER

SECTION 1719-G OF THE ACT OF APRIL 9, 1929 (P.L.343, NO.176),

KNOWN AS THE FISCAL CODE, THE [VETERANS' TRUST FUND] FUND SHALL

INCLUDE FUNDS FROM THE FOLLOWING SOURCES:

* * *

(C) AUTHORIZED PURPOSES.--THE DEPARTMENT MAY EXPEND MONEY

FROM THE [VETERANS' TRUST FUND] FUND FOR THE FOLLOWING PURPOSES:

* * *

(e) Operation.--

(1) The department shall adopt a statement of policy for

the maintenance and use of the fund within 60 days of the

effective date of this section. The policy shall be published

as a notice in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, but shall not be

subject to review under section 205 of the act of July 31,

1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the Commonwealth

Documents Law, sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth

Attorneys Act or the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(2) The Veterans' Trust Fund Board is established as an

20250SB0146PN1222 - 2 -

