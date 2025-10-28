Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1283
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - (h) Multijurisdictional applications.--Two or more otherwise
eligible law enforcement agencies representing different
jurisdictions within this Commonwealth may submit a joint
application for a grant under this program.
§ 8103. Reporting.
Each grant recipient under the program shall submit a report
to the commission annually in the form and manner determined by
the commission. At a minimum, each report shall contain the
following:
(1) The fraction of cases in each offense type that were
cleared by arrest and cleared by exceptional means.
(2) For each case included in paragraph (1), the year
that the offense was committed and the year that the offense
was cleared.
(1) THE NUMBER OF CRIMINAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING ONE OR
MORE HOMICIDE OR VIOLENT OFFENSES AS FOLLOWS:
(I) THE NUMBER OF HOMICIDE OR VIOLENT OFFENSES PER
CRIMINAL INCIDENT.
(II) THE NUMBER OF OFFENSES INVOLVED IN EACH
CRIMINAL INCIDENT THAT WERE CLEARED BY ARREST.
(III) THE NUMBER OF OFFENSES INVOLVED IN EACH
CRIMINAL INCIDENT THAT WERE CLEARED BY EXCEPTIONAL MEANS.
(2) FOR EACH OFFENSE IN PARAGRAPH (1), THE DATE THE
OFFENSE WAS COMMITTED AND THE DATE THE OFFENSE WAS CLEARED.
(3) The number of personnel, including sworn law
enforcement officers and nonsworn civilian staff, hired or
assigned to investigate homicides and other violent crimes.
(4) The number of personnel hired or assigned to
collect, process and test forensic evidence.
(5) The description of any training developed or
