Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,913 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1283

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - (h) Multijurisdictional applications.--Two or more otherwise

eligible law enforcement agencies representing different

jurisdictions within this Commonwealth may submit a joint

application for a grant under this program.

§ 8103. Reporting.

Each grant recipient under the program shall submit a report

to the commission annually in the form and manner determined by

the commission. At a minimum, each report shall contain the

following:

(1) The fraction of cases in each offense type that were

cleared by arrest and cleared by exceptional means.

(2) For each case included in paragraph (1), the year

that the offense was committed and the year that the offense

was cleared.

(1) THE NUMBER OF CRIMINAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING ONE OR

MORE HOMICIDE OR VIOLENT OFFENSES AS FOLLOWS:

(I) THE NUMBER OF HOMICIDE OR VIOLENT OFFENSES PER

CRIMINAL INCIDENT.

(II) THE NUMBER OF OFFENSES INVOLVED IN EACH

CRIMINAL INCIDENT THAT WERE CLEARED BY ARREST.

(III) THE NUMBER OF OFFENSES INVOLVED IN EACH

CRIMINAL INCIDENT THAT WERE CLEARED BY EXCEPTIONAL MEANS.

(2) FOR EACH OFFENSE IN PARAGRAPH (1), THE DATE THE

OFFENSE WAS COMMITTED AND THE DATE THE OFFENSE WAS CLEARED.

(3) The number of personnel, including sworn law

enforcement officers and nonsworn civilian staff, hired or

assigned to investigate homicides and other violent crimes.

(4) The number of personnel hired or assigned to

collect, process and test forensic evidence.

(5) The description of any training developed or

20250SB0911PN1283 - 5 -

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1283

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more