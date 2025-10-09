President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Minister Motshekga as Acting President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, to serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa during the concurrent absence from the country of both the President and the Deputy President.

The appointment is made in accordance with Section 90(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, which provides for the delegation of Presidential authority when both the President and the Deputy President are unable to fulfil the duties of the office.

President Ramaphosa is undertaking an official visit to Ireland today, Wednesday, 08 October 2025, and will thereafter attend the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium, on Thursday, 09 October 2025.

During this period, Minister Motshekga will accordingly serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa.

#GovZAUpdates