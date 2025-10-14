EntravelX Joins Chainlink & Solana's BUILD Program to Accelerate AI-Powered, Crypto-Native Travel Infrastructure

The agentic travel platform becomes the first Chainlink Build member on Solana to enhance stablecoin payments, pricing security & global travel infrastructure.

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EntravelX , a crypto-native travel booking platform and AI travel agent, today announced that it has joined the Chainlink & Solana BUILD program to accelerate the growth and adoption of agentic travel and blockchain-based travel infrastructure. As part of Chainlink & Solana BUILD, EntravelX will gain enhanced access to Chainlink’s industry-standard oracle services and technical support, while aligning long-term incentives with the Chainlink community through network fees and token incentives.EntravelX joins BUILD as one of the initial members on Solana, an initiative designed to support Web3 projects leveraging Chainlink’s infrastructure on the Solana blockchain. Through this collaboration, EntravelX will benefit from technical mentorship, go-to-market support, and increased visibility across both ecosystems, positioning it to scale its crypto-native travel products to a global audience.“Gaining enhanced access to the Chainlink standard empowers us to strengthen EntravelX’s AI travel agents and crypto-native booking infrastructure with secure pricing, settlement, and cross-chain stablecoin payments,” said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, Founder of EntravelX. “By deepening our collaboration with Chainlink, we can accelerate the adoption of agentic travel and help establish EntravelX as the default infrastructure for global crypto travel.”Pioneering Agentic TravelEntravelX is redefining how travelers book hotels and flights by merging blockchain technology with AI-powered automation. The platform is a private members club and access requires an invitation from another member. Members benefit from large discounts on more than 2.2 million hotels and apartments and 600+ airlines, offering seamless stablecoin payments (e.g., USDT, SOL) and traditional payment methods (Visa, Mastercard, AMEX). EntravelX enables both human users and AI agents to autonomously search and book travel, unlocking significant savings and flexibility. EntravelX is part of the wider Entravel ecosystem, which also encompasses travel platforms for Web3 leaders like MetaMask.The company’s vision is to become the default infrastructure for global crypto travel, enabling explorers worldwide to spend their digital assets on real-world experiences.Why Chainlink BUILDBy joining Chainlink BUILD, EntravelX will integrate Chainlink Price Feeds for secure pricing and settlement and Chainlink CCIP (Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol) to enable stablecoin payments across multiple chains. EntravelX will also receive early access to new Chainlink product releases and ecosystem support.In return, EntravelX will allocate a portion of its native token supply to Chainlink service providers, including stakers, aligning economic incentives between both communities and ensuring robust, secure service delivery for the long term.About ChainlinkChainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards required to support advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value, securing the majority of DeFi and supporting leading financial institutions such as Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, and ANZ.Learn more at chain.link.About EntravelXEntravelX is a private, crypto-native travel booking platform offering invitation-only access to over 2.2 million hotels, apartments, and global flights at exclusive prices. Members can pay with stablecoins or traditional payment methods and earn rewards through EntravelX’s cashback and multi-level affiliate programs. By bringing real-world value to Web3, EntravelX enables users to spend crypto on meaningful travel experiences.For more information, visit www.entravelx.com Media Contactpress@entravel.com

