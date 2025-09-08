Entravel and Trustee Plus Wallet Partner to Unlock Exclusive Crypto Travel Deals for European Users

Trustee Travel

Entravel & Trustee Plus launch Trustee Travel, offering 1M+ hotels with up to 60% off, crypto payments, and cashback for European users.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entravel , the global leader in crypto-native travel platforms, has partnered with Trustee Plus (trusteeglobal.eu) to launch Trustee Travel , a new travel service that gives Trustee’s community access to 1 million+ hotels worldwide at deeply discounted rates, flexible crypto payments, and cashback rewards.With this new partnership, Trustee Global users can enjoy premium and luxury hotels at prices up to 60% lower than mainstream booking sites. The service combines the convenience of Trustee’s Plus and crypto ecosystem with Entravel’s exclusive non-public hotel inventory, designed for members-only travel savings.Key Benefits- Lowest hotel prices worldwide – access to exclusive, non-public rates- 1 million+ hotels worldwide, including premium & luxury brands- Flexible payments – crypto and traditional methods supported“Entravel is committed to building the global infrastructure that makes travel a seamless part of the crypto economy,” said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, CEO of Entravel. “Partnering with Trustee Plus allows us to extend these benefits to a fast-growing European community that values both security and utility in digital assets.”“At Trustee Plus, we focus on creating practical ways for our users to benefit from crypto in everyday life,” said Ivan Ordenko, Head of Partnerships & Marketing at Trustee Plus. “With Trustee Travell, our community can now access exclusive hotel deals and cashback rewards that were previously out of reach, using the payment methods they already trust.”About EntravelEntravel is the world’s leading crypto travel infrastructure provider, powering travel services for exchanges, Pluss, and fintechs. Entravel offers private, members-only rates on over 1 million hotels and airlines worldwide, with discounts of up to 60% compared to mainstream booking platforms.About Trustee GlobalTrusteeglobal.eu is a European crypto platform offering secure and user-friendly solutions for managing digital assets. With a strong focus on accessibility and real-world adoption, Trustee provides tools and services that make crypto practical for everyday use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.