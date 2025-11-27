Introducing KuCoin Pay Travel: A global crypto travel platform offering luxury hotel savings up to 60% by Entravel

A new partnership between Entravel and KuCoin Pay brings 40M users access to 2.2M hotels worldwide with seamless crypto payments and savings up to 60%.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entravel , the world’s leading AI-powered, crypto-native travel booking platform, today announced the launch of KuCoin Pay Travel , a new global crypto travel platform built for KuCoin Pay, the innovative cryptocurrency payment solution from KuCoin.Through this partnership, KuCoin’s 40 million users gain access to more than 2.2 million hotels worldwide, seamless crypto payments, and exclusive discounts of up to 60%. All bookings can be completed through KuCoin Pay, bringing real-world utility to digital assets and unlocking global travel experiences.KuCoin Pay Travel delivers a broad range of accommodation options—from affordable stays to premium luxury resorts—with additional benefits exclusively for KuCoin users. With support for over 50 cryptocurrencies, KuCoin Pay ensures fast, borderless, contactless payments across online and in-store environments.The partnership strengthens KuCoin Pay’s expanding ecosystem, enhancing the everyday usability of crypto across global commerce—from Web3 payments and mobile retail to travel, digital purchases, and mainstream merchant transactions. It aligns with KuCoin’s broader mission to accelerate real-world crypto adoption and broaden the scope of practical use cases.The launch underscores KuCoin’s commitment to integrating cryptocurrency into daily life by providing secure, compliant, and convenient ways to use digital assets beyond trading. KuCoin continues to prioritise regulatory alignment and user protection as the foundation for trust and sustainable innovation in the crypto industry.“This partnership with Entravel is a further step in making cryptocurrency genuinely useful in everyday life,” said Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin. “By expanding KuCoin Pay into global travel, we are giving users practical, meaningful ways to use their digital assets, whether for convenience, value, or global mobility. Our focus remains on building a secure, compliant environment where crypto can power real transactions and deliver real benefits worldwide.”“With KuCoin Pay, we are seamlessly integrating the world’s most exclusive hotel prices with borderless crypto payment,” said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, Founder and CEO of Entravel. “We are thrilled to empower millions of KuCoin users with access to luxury travel deals at insider prices, all while leveraging the seamless power of KuCoin Pay for their bookings.”

