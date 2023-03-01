Baker Wallace Joins Leading Damage Prevention Software Provider
Norfield hires executive to lead company growth initiatives
Baker’s enthusiasm and knowledge of our market will be a great asset to our team and is in alignment with Norfield’s pioneering entrepreneurial spirit in the damage prevention space.”UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norfield Development Partners (Norfield), a US-based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years, today announced that Baker Wallace has been hired as Vice President of Growth. Wallace will be responsible for developing vertical markets, go-to-market strategies, and national and key account initiatives with a focus on utilities, municipalities, 811 centers and infrastructure markets.
— Chris LeBlanc, President & CEO of Norfield
Baker has an extensive background in geospatial technology and GIS mapping solutions. His career achievements include building long term business relationships with a consultative approach to leverage technology to solve business problems. Prior to joining Norfield, Baker led sales and business development programs at SAM, ESRI and Noble Energy. Baker graduated with honors from Texas A&M University with an emphasis on Geosciences and GIS.
“Baker’s enthusiasm and knowledge of our market will be a great asset to our team and is in alignment with Norfield’s pioneering entrepreneurial spirit in the damage prevention space,” said Chris LeBlanc, President and CEO of Norfield. “We are excited to welcome Baker to our leadership team. As a growth advocate, I am confident his leadership will serve our organization well as we look to expand our markets and the opportunities within them.”
Norfield has recently launched revolutionary new software products called the LOGiX™ Platform offering unrivaled next-generation technology with advanced communication features and reporting, automated processes, and revolutionary predictive analytics to help keep our communities safe now and into the future.
"I couldn't be more thrilled to join such an amazing organization as Norfield. Their history of innovation and commitment to the damage prevention industry has allowed them to thrive for over 40 years,” states Baker Wallace, Vice President of Growth at Norfield. “It's not very often in life that opportunities like this come around. I feel very fortunate to be part of such a talented team that is creating flexible and scalable solutions to advance the industry forward.”
About Norfield Development Partners:
Norfield Development Partner is a US based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years. Our deep industry experience, thorough understanding of market dynamics, and commitment to technological advancement continues to keep Norfield at the forefront of the industry. Our customers range from Infrastructure, Government, Construction, Excavation, Utility and 811 Contact Centers. They span across the country and are among the most respected state notification centers within the US. Norfield’s software processes more than tens of millions of notification requests annually. Most importantly, Norfield has the longest industry track record of keeping people safe. For more information about Norfield, please visit norfielddp.com.
April Mitchell
Norfield Development Partners
info@norfielddp.com
The Norfield Story