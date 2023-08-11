Norfield Development Partners Introduces Innovative New Application for Damage Prevention Industry
Mobile-friendly software platform designed to reinvent the user experience with multi-state intelligent project management and ticket schedulingUNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Norfield Development Partners (Norfield), a US-based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years, announced its next generation responsive web application called DiG LOGiX™. This new application is intended for excavators, utilities, and construction companies to manage multi-state excavation projects on any device from anywhere. DiG LOGiX™ is a unique mobile friendly platform that delivers crucial intelligence behind a next-generation technology stack to keep people safe before excavation occurs.
“Norfield is leading the way on digital transformation for the damage prevention space. We have identified a technology deficit within most existing solutions and resources available for excavators, utilities, and construction companies. Our goal is to bring to market platforms that are not only seamless, straightforward, and scalable but address an underserved market while dramatically increasing safety and improving operational efficiency and effectiveness.,” said Chris LeBlanc, President & CEO of Norfield. “DiG LOGiX™ is a great example of how innovation can increase safety and productivity while reducing wasted time and costs.”
“811 centers would prefer excavators to create and manage tickets with limited intervention by our staff. Our primary goal is to ensure people remain safe at dig site and to protect member’s underground utilities,” said Louis Panzer, Executive Director of North Carolina 811. “It’s crucial to remain relevant in today’s digital age. To do so, we must continuously leverage the latest technology from our software partners. Norfield’s DiG LOGiX™ offers professional excavators and utilities the ability to easily manage their own excavation requests anywhere, anytime. This mobile application helps to offset the number of calls directed to our 811-center staff reducing call wait times.”
The DiG LOGiX™ platform basic services are available now as a free service that can be integrated with any 811 Center, in any state and includes a multi-state interface. Additional functionality is available as a paid for subscription and customized by customer Individual requirements.
DiG LOGiX ™ is centered around forward-thinking technology to transform the damage prevention industry. Key features include:
• Manage Projects across Multiple States 811s
• Multi-Ticket Project Management
• Advanced Ticket Management
• Ticket & Task Scheduling
• Positive Response Status
• Real-time Notifications and Alerts
• Integration with Any State 811 Center
• Modern User Interface
• User Authentication and Management
• Free and Paid Features
About Norfield Development Partners:
Norfield Development Partner is a US based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years. Our deep industry experience, thorough understanding of market dynamics, and commitment to technological advancement continues to keep Norfield at the forefront of the industry. Our customers range from Infrastructure, Government, Construction, Excavation, Utility and 811 Contact Centers. They span across the country and are among the most respected state notification centers within the US. Norfield’s software processes more than tens of millions of notification requests annually. Most importantly, Norfield has the longest industry track record of keeping people safe. For more information about Norfield, please visit norfielddp.com.
April Mitchell
Norfield Development Partners
April@norfielddp.com
More About DiG LOGiX