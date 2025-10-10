[CTW Cayman] Announces Official Launch of 'My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's: Shadow Break'

Announces Official Launch of "My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's: Shadow Break" Players can form teams of six characters, strengthen their abilities, and battle powerful enemies while developing strategies through character placement and skill enhancement. The title is a web browser game that can be played on smartphones, tablets, and PCs. A release trailer is also available on the official G123 YouTube channel Free Browser Game Platoform - G123

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTW Cayman announced that its subsidiary, CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), has officially launched the browser-based RPG “My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s: Shadow Break” on the G123 online gaming platform.■Game OverviewBased on the anime series “My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s,” which is currently airing, the new title invites players into a fantasy world where Akira Oda, a hero wrongfully accused and exiled from the royal capital, leads a group of companions to uncover hidden threats within the kingdom.Players can form teams of six characters, strengthen their abilities, and battle powerful enemies while developing strategies through character placement and skill enhancement.■Accessible Across DevicesThe title is a web browser game that can be played on smartphones, tablets, and PCs.Its idle system allows for flexible gameplay—whether engaging in extended sessions at home or playing casually on the go.■Launch Celebration CampaignTo commemorate the release, a special in-game event offers players opportunities to receive various rewards, including up to 1,200 free gacha pulls and limited-time items.Gameplay is available now through G123: https://s.g123.jp/vkefzmcp A release trailer is also available on the official G123 YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/RHRiU0YgWpc ■What is My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's?Akira Oda finds himself summoned to a fantasy world with his classmates and, given his inconspicuous nature, receives the mediocre class of Assassin. Or so he thought, until he realizes his status actually exceeds the Hero's! Suspicious of the King, who was behind their summoning, Akira makes full use of his Assassin skills... to uncover their nefarious plans!!It's a fantasy world where a mere young Assassin is the strongest!Anime adaptation confirmed and is currently airing!Official website: https://sutetsuyo-anime.com/ Official X: https://x.com/sutetsuyo_an ■Game infoGame title: My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Shadow Break Genre: RPGPrice: Free (in-game purchases available)Languages (planned): Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean■What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading web browser game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ©Matsuri Akai, OVERLAP/Assassin Partners©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

[New Game] "My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's: Shadow Break" Trailer

