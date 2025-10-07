SAMOA POLICE LAUNCH OF “SAY NO TO ILLEGAL DRUGS” CAMPAIGN

SAMOA, October 7 - REMARKS by the Australian High Commission to Samoa Mr Will Robinson

Ou te muamua ona faatulou ile taitai ole sauniga, afio lau afioga le Masiofo Faamausili Leinafo Tuimalealiifano, afio lau afioga le Minisita o Leoleo, Mulipola Anarosa Ale – Molioo, sui ole malo, faapea le mamalu ole aofia.

Talofa, talofa, talofa lava.

Faafetai ile Alii ua taitai mai so outou soifua maua lenei aso. We give thanks to the Lord for bringing us together on this new day.

Today, we stand united in our shared commitment to protect our communities and our aiga from the harmful impacts of illegal drugs. In Samoa, where churches are central to communities, their leadership on this issue is crucial. I thank Chairman of EFKS Reverend Elder Enefatu Lesā and Chairman of the Methodist Church Reverend Faulalo Leti for being here today.

From my first meeting with Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa, and with you Mulipola, the government has made clear to me that tackling illegal drugs is a foremost priority. I congratulate Samoa Police on the launch of the “Say No To Illegal Drugs” Awareness Campaign today.

The Prime Minister was also clear that this is a matter on which he seeks Australian support. So I am proud that the Australian Federal Police has stepped up so quickly to support this initiative through the Samoa Australia Police Partnership (SAPP).

The fight against drugs is not one that can be won by a single village in Samoa or a single country in the Pacific. It requires all of us – government, community leaders, schools, families, and international partners – working hand in hand.

Like Samoa, Australia continues to face challenges with illegal drug use and the related health, social, cultural and economic harms. Our National Drug Strategy 2017-2026 provides a 10 year framework to combat drugs and build safe, healthy, and resilient communities, with efforts focused on demand reduction, supply reduction, and harm reduction.

The impact of drugs on the wellbeing of our communities is multifaceted, and we must first and foremost reduce harm where possible. Drug-related HIV infections are increasing in various Pacific countries. Such health issues are a tragedy for individuals and placing an expensive new strain on Pacific health systems. Australia is already working closely with Fiji to support its national response to HIV, and we are similarly ready to support national harm reduction efforts here.

The support of communities is crucial to the success of demand reduction initiatives like the “Say No To Illegal Drugs” Awareness Campaign. Through the Samoa Australia Police Partnership, the Australian Federal Police will support additional community events and activities throughout the next 12 months to raise awareness and combat drug use and trafficking. Together, we are working to empower communities and promote strong values that keep our communities safe.

These efforts are undertaken in parallel to regional efforts to reduce supply. I commend the Samoa Police on recent initiatives like the Ika Moana exercise, bringing together Guardian Class Patrol Boats from across the Pacific to undertake joint patrols of Samoa’s EEZ.

I also commend Samoa’s hosting of the Pacific Transnational Crime Coordination Centre, which shares regional law enforcement information.

And here in Samoa, I commend Samoan security agencies for their collaborative efforts, supported by Australia and other regional partners.

Samoa Police have been working with the AFP and Defence Australia to identify and respond to drug trafficking in Samoa and throughout the Pacific. The Ministry of Customs has been working tirelessly to stop drugs at the border – I commend them on their recent success preventing a shipment of methamphetamine. We are proud of our growing partnership through our Australian Border Force presence, our collaborative efforts are crucial to countering supply efforts in Samoa and the region.

There is a well-known Samoan proverb, “A malu i aiga, e malu foi i fafo” – protection within your home is protection for all. It reminds us that the fight against drugs starts at home, with strong families and supportive communities. When our homes are safe, our villages and our nation is safe too.

Illegal drugs threaten the collective wellbeing of the Pacific’s people, culture, and future. By standing together, we send a clear message there is no place for illicit drugs in our communities.

This is a true demonstration of security by the Pacific, for the Pacific.

Let us continue to work in unity, support one another and build a safer Samoa for the generations to come.

Fa’afetai ma ia manuia.

