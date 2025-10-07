NUS AND SAMOA SUBMARINE CABLE COMPANY SIGN NDA TO STRENGTHEN UNIVERSITY CONNECTIVITY AND DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

SAMOA, October 7 - [PRESS RELEASE Apia, Samoa Oct 8, 2025] – The National University of Samoa has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the Samoa Submarine Cable Company Limited, marking a significant step toward enhancing the university’s digital infrastructure, network capacity, and ICT resilience. This initiative aligns closely with NUS’s mission to advance academic excellence, particularly in the STEM disciplines.

The signing formality was attended by the SSCC Chairperson Afioga Malaeulu Aysha Perlina Rimoni and Acting CEO Tina Ula-Saili, NUS Vice Chancellor and President, Afioga Professor Tuifuisa’a Patila Amosa, representative from the Office of the Attorney General and NUS Chief Operation Officer, signifying a strong, whole of sector commitment to advancing Samoa’s digital education and infrastructure goals.

This strategic agreement establishes a framework for confidential collaboration between NUS and SSCC to explore opportunities to strengthen broadband connectivity, improve ICT systems and advance sustainable digital development across the university.

The NDA offers a strong value proposition, including cost efficiencies, comprehensive technical and support services and a clear governance and collaboration framework. It also provides roadmap assistance for NUS ICT department to lead to the implementation of greater ICT systems and support future partnerships with other institutions.

This partnership reflects NUS’s approach to digital transformation, positioning the university as a leader in technology-driven education and digital learning and research for students and staff within NUS and across the Pacific.

END

The National University of Samoa

October 9, 2025