LAUNCH OF THE 12-MONTH “SAY NO TO DRUGS” CAMPAIGN

SAMOA, October 7 - KEYNOTE ADDRESS by the Hon. Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio‘o, Acting Minister for Police & Prisons

It is a true honour to join you today for the launch of this national “Say No to Drugs” campaign — a campaign that speaks directly to the heart of Samoa, to our families, and to our future.

As someone who has served in the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, I have seen firsthand the pain and the hope that live side by side in our communities.

A Story from Savai‘i: Hope in the Eyes of Our Youth

Last December — on the 6th of December 2024 — I sat in Savai‘i with close to 400 young people and their families during the Youth Campaign “Say No to Drugs”, organised by the Ministry I once led.

It was one of the most powerful and humbling moments of my service. We listened to the voices of our young men and women — many speaking openly for the first time about peer pressure, fear, and the courage it takes to choose a better path.

One young man stood up and said, “We are not lost — we just need someone to believe in us.”

That day, I saw something extraordinary — not despair, but determination. The outcome was clear: our youth are ready to rise, if we as leaders, parents, and communities walk beside them.

That experience resonates deeply with this 12-month national campaign — because it reminds us that saying “No” to drugs also means saying “Yes” to life, “Yes” to hope, and “Yes” to the dreams of our young people.

Protecting the Heart of Samoa

The Pacific is no longer just a transit point for illegal drugs — it is our shared Blue Pacific home. As these threats move closer, we must protect our shores not only with stronger borders but with stronger hearts.

Our response must be rooted in our values — fa‘asinomaga, alofa, tautua ma le fa‘atuatua — identity, love, service, and faith. 5

This campaign is not just about enforcement; it is about empowerment, prevention, and healing.

• Empowerment: Giving our youth confidence to say no, and showing them opportunities to say yes — to education, work, and faith.

• Prevention: Strengthening the role of our churches, schools, and village councils — because protection begins in the home.

• Healing: For those already affected. We must not lose them to shame or silence.

We must never leave anyone behind — through love, we restore life.

The success of this campaign depends on every Sui o le Nu‘u, every Sui o Tama‘ita‘i, every pastor, teacher, youth group, and family. Each one of us must become a protector, a messenger of hope, and a guardian of the next generation.

Samoa is one big family — o le tatou aiga tele. When we stand together — tātou tula‘i fa‘atasi — nothing can break our spirit.

Let this 12-month campaign ignite a movement that continues long after the year ends — where every district declares itself Drug-Free, and every village becomes a place of safety, faith, and opportunity.

As I look back to that day in Savai‘i, I still remember the hope in the eyes of those 400 young people. Their message was simple but powerful: “We are ready — help us protect our future.”

Today, we answer that call. We say no to drugs, yes to life, yes to hope, and yes to each other.

6 O le aso e fausia ai taeao — “Through unity, we build tomorrow.”

May this campaign light a fire in every family, every village, and every heart — a fire of courage, vigilance, and love for our Samoa.

May we, the people of Samoa, stand watch together — parents and children, faife‘au and chiefs, teachers and youth — to guard the soul of our nation.

Call to Action

“Today, I call upon our Samoa Police, Prisons and Correction Services to lead by example — to begin regular drug testing within your ranks, as a powerful statement of integrity and commitment to a drug-free Samoa.

And I encourage all Government Ministries and agencies to follow this example.

Let us stand together, united in purpose and accountability — showing our young people that real leadership begins with clean hands, clear minds, and courageous hearts.”

For Samoa’s strength has never been in its wealth, but in its heart. And when that heart beats as one —We cannot be broken!

I now declare the “Say No to Drugs” Campaign officially launched.

God bless Samoa.

TATALA ALOAIA LE FAALAUILOA MO LE 12 MASINA “LEAI ATU I FUALAAU FAASAINA”

SAUNOAGA AUTU a le afioga Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio‘o, Sui Minisita o Leoleo ma Falepuipui.

Lau Susuga i le Taitai o le Sauniga, Faifeau Toeaina

Rev Enefatu Lesā

Afioga Masiofo a le Ao o le Malo

Afioga i Minisita o le Kapeneta

Your Excellency Will Robinson – High Commissioner of Australia

Members of the Diplomatic Corp

Sui mai Nuu ma Afioaga

Le mamalu o le Au Valaaulia ma Samoa ua potopoto

Talofa lava.

O le asṓ ua tatou faatasi ai nei e faailoa aloaia le faalauiloa o le “Leai atu i fualaau faasaina” – o se faalauiloa o loo augani sa’o mai ile loto, i o tatou aiga ma le lumanai o Samoa.

A o o’u galue ile Matagaluega o Tina ma Tamaitai, sa ou vaaia tiga ma mafatiaga ua oo iai aiga, o nuu ma afioaga ona o le fualaau faasaina. Ma o loo filogia ai ma le talotaloga ina ia vave faatino se vaifofo e tafieseina ai lenei mala mai totonu o le tatou atunuu.

O le Aso 6 o Tesema 2024, sa ou iai i se faatasiga i Savaii sa tuufaatasi e le Matagaluega o Tina ma Tamaitai. E lata ile 400 tupulaga talavou na auai i lea Koneseti e ta’ua o le – Leai atu i Fualaau Faasaina,

E lagona le ootia o le loto, aua o se taimi muamua lea ua mafai ai ona faasoa mai ai alii ma tamaitai talavou ile tele o faatosina ma faaosoosoga, o fa’amata’u ma le tele o luitau o loo fetaia’I ma I latou I aso uma ae faafetai o loo iai lava le agaga ma le malosiaga e tetee atu ai ma filifili le ala e manuia ai.

2 Na tulai leisi alii talavou ma faapea lana tala, “Matou te le o leiloloa – ae ua matou manaomia lava seisi e talitonu ia matou”

O le aso lava lea na ou vaaia ai se tulaga mata’ina i tupulaga talavou – ua leai se faavaivai, ae ua vaaia le lotomau ma le loto finafinau.

Ua manino le au o fala, ua lava tapena o tatou tupulaga e tulai mai e faatino la latou matafaioi tausi pe a tatou galulue faatasi. Tatou o matua, ta’ita’i o le Malo, taitai o nuu ma afioaga ma tatou uma lava e manaomia le tatou savavali faatasi ma tupulaga talavou.

O le lagona le na e manatua pea ai le na faatasiga, ma ua ogatasi foi manatu ma le tatou faalauiloa lenei ua amata faagasolo mo le 12 masina.

E faamanatu mai ai le feau taua – o le Leai atu i Fualaau faasaina.

Aua o le Leai atu i Fualaau faasaina, ua tatou Ioe atu ai ile Ola, Ioe i se olaga o faamoemoega, ma Ioe i moemitiga a tupulaga talavou. Ia tatou puipui le fatu o le lumanai o Samoa.

O le atu Pasefika ua avea o se auala e fe’aveai ai Fualaau faasaina ae o le tatou faasinomaga ma le tatou nofoaga mautu lea ma isi atunuu o le pasefika.

Ae ua vaaia le malosi tele o le sau o le faamata’u ma e ao ona tatou tutu faatasi ma galulue faatasi e puipui le tatou atunuu e le gata ile faamalosia o tatou tua’oi e taofi le ulufale mai o Fualaau faasaina, ae ia malosi ma o tatou loto.

O lenei faalauiloa e le na o le faamalosia o tulafono ma faiga faavae, ae ia o faatasi ma le agaga o le faamalosi’au, puipuiga ma le faamalologa.

• Faamalosiau i tatou tupulaga talavou ina ia mautu ma faaauau pea le latou Leai atu i Fualaau faasaina ma faailoa ai avanoa e Ioe ai e pei o avanoa tau aoaoga ma galuega faapea le ola faatuatua

• O le galuega tau o puipuiga e amata mai totonu o aiga, ma e ao ona faamalosia le galuega e faatino ai puipuiga e o tatou ekalesia, aoga ma pulega alii ma faipule o afioaga taitasi.

• Ia tatou galulue faatasi e ofoina atu se agaga alofa ina ia maua se faamalologa a i latou ua aafia ina ia aua ne’I o latou fano atu ona o le maasiasi ma upu taufaifai.

O se avanoa e talosagaina ai le Matagaluega o Leoleo ma falepuipui ina ia faamaite le Drug Testing i le tatou Matagaluega ma faasolo atu ai i Matagaluega uma.

E le mafai ona tatou tu‘ua i tua se tasi — e ao ona tatou toe fa‘aola i le alofa.

E manuia le taunuuga o lenei faalauiloa pe a tatou galulue faatasi, i totonu o aiga, nuu ma ekalesia. O Samoa o se aiga tele. Tatou te malolosi pe a tatou tulai faatasi.

O le tatalo, ina ia mafai ona faaauau pea lenei faalauiloa taua o le Leai atu i Fualaau Faasaina mo isi tausaga oi luma, pe a maea le 12 masina o lenei faalauiloa. Ia faatino pea seia oo lava ina mamā atoa Samoa mai Fualaau faasaina ma ua saogalemu le nonofo i totonu o afioaga taitasi.

E le mafai ona galo le feau taumolimoli mai e tupulaga talavou e 400 mai Savaii ina ua alalaga mai ua manaomia le tatou fesoasoani e puipui le latou lumanai.

O lea ua tatou tali atu ile latou valaau ile aso lenei. Ia Leai atu ile Fualaau faasaina, ae ia Ioe ile ola, Ioe i se olaga o faamoemoega, ma ia tatou taufai ioe e fesoasoani leisi i leisi aemaise mo a tatou fanau ma tupulaga talavou.

Soifua.

October 9, 2025