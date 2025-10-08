Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 08, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 8, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:25 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the life and legacy of
United States Army Air Forces Warrant Officer William J. McMichael
Communications Received
Committee on Committees Report
October 8, 2025
Representative Dan Miller resigns from the Judiciary Committee
Representative Aerion Abney is elected to the Judiciary Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Rep. Dan Miller, Chair
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 336 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 337 Children And Youth
HR 338 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 339 To Calendar Under Rule 53
HR 340 To Calendar Under Rule 53
HR 341 Human Services
HB 1831 Judiciary
HB 1832 Judiciary
HB 1929 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1930 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1931 Judiciary
HB 1932 Judiciary
HB 1933 Judiciary
HB 1934 Judiciary
HB 1935 Judiciary
HB 1936 Children And Youth
SB 432 Education
SB 914 Judiciary
SB 955 Transportation
SB 1040 Appropriations
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to State Government
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended
|
From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
Bills Removed from the Unconstested Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee and conduct a comprehensive study regarding the indoor air quality for seniors and children in this Commonwealth.
|
108-95
|
A Resolution recognizing October 10, 2025, as "National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-3
|
A Resolution designating October 13, 2025, as the "250th Birthday of the United States Navy" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution designating the week of October 12 through 18, 2025, as "Credit Union Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing October 15, 2025, as "White Cane Safety Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing October 9, 2025, as "Ageism Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
193-10
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, October 27, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.