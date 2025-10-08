Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 08, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 8, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:25 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the life and legacy of

United States Army Air Forces Warrant Officer William J. McMichael

 

Communications Received

 

Committee on Committees Report

October 8, 2025

 

Representative Dan Miller resigns from the Judiciary Committee

Representative Aerion Abney is elected to the Judiciary Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Rep. Dan Miller, Chair

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 336     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 337     Children And Youth

HR 338     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 339     To Calendar Under Rule 53

HR 340     To Calendar Under Rule 53

HR 341     Human Services

                   

HB 1831   Judiciary

HB 1832   Judiciary

HB 1929   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1930   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1931   Judiciary

HB 1932   Judiciary

HB 1933   Judiciary

HB 1934   Judiciary

HB 1935   Judiciary

HB 1936   Children And Youth

 

SB 432      Education

SB 914      Judiciary

SB 955      Transportation

SB 1040    Appropriations

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 798

 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to State Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 460

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HB 664

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 980

From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

HB 1161

From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

HB 1701

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1702

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1720

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1787

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1856

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1874

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1875

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1881

From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

HB 1893

From Local Government Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 288

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 328

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 146

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

SB 160

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 315

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 766

From Children and Youth Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Unconstested Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 271

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee and conduct a comprehensive study regarding the indoor air quality for seniors and children in this Commonwealth.                 

108-95

HR 284

A Resolution recognizing October 10, 2025, as "National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)" in Pennsylvania.    

200-3

HR 288

A Resolution designating October 13, 2025, as the "250th Birthday of the United States Navy" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

HR 306

A Resolution designating the week of October 12 through 18, 2025, as "Credit Union Week" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

HR 312

A Resolution recognizing October 15, 2025, as "White Cane Safety Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

HR 330

A Resolution recognizing October 9, 2025, as "Ageism Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.         

193-10

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 27, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

