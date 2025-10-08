Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 08, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 8, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:25 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the life and legacy of

United States Army Air Forces Warrant Officer William J. McMichael

Communications Received

Committee on Committees Report

October 8, 2025

Representative Dan Miller resigns from the Judiciary Committee

Representative Aerion Abney is elected to the Judiciary Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Rep. Dan Miller, Chair

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 336 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 337 Children And Youth

HR 338 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 339 To Calendar Under Rule 53

HR 340 To Calendar Under Rule 53

HR 341 Human Services

HB 1831 Judiciary

HB 1832 Judiciary

HB 1929 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1930 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1931 Judiciary

HB 1932 Judiciary

HB 1933 Judiciary

HB 1934 Judiciary

HB 1935 Judiciary

HB 1936 Children And Youth

SB 432 Education

SB 914 Judiciary

SB 955 Transportation

SB 1040 Appropriations

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 798 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to State Government

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

Bills Removed from the Unconstested Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 271 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee and conduct a comprehensive study regarding the indoor air quality for seniors and children in this Commonwealth. 108-95 HR 284 A Resolution recognizing October 10, 2025, as "National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)" in Pennsylvania. 200-3 HR 288 A Resolution designating October 13, 2025, as the "250th Birthday of the United States Navy" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 306 A Resolution designating the week of October 12 through 18, 2025, as "Credit Union Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 312 A Resolution recognizing October 15, 2025, as "White Cane Safety Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 330 A Resolution recognizing October 9, 2025, as "Ageism Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 193-10

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 27, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.