Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 28, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 28, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Venkat.
The House of Representatives adopted Condolence Resolutions honoring the services of former members
Honorable Edward J. Lucyk and Katherine “Katie” True.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1322, Printer’s Number 2363 as amended by Amendment A01855
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, October 27, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,
that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, November 17, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the
President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, November 17, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the
House of Representatives;.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 357 Human Services
HR 358 Health
HR 359 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 360 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HB 1971 Energy
HB 1994 Judiciary
HB 1996 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1997 Health
HB 1998 Labor And Industry
SB 755 State Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
From Finance to Local Government
Bills Reported from Committee
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Finance Reported as Amended
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Amended
From State Government Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Energy Reported as Amended
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the months of October 2025 and October 2026 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania.
197-6
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
