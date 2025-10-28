Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 28, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 28, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Venkat.

The House of Representatives adopted Condolence Resolutions honoring the services of former members

Honorable Edward J. Lucyk and Katherine “Katie” True.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1322, Printer’s Number 2363 as amended by Amendment A01855

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, October 27, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, November 17, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, November 17, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the

House of Representatives;.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 357     Human Services

HR 358     Health

HR 359     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 360     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

                   

HB 1971   Energy

HB 1994   Judiciary

HB 1996   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1997   Health

HB 1998   Labor And Industry

 

SB 755      State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1214

 From Finance to Local Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 135

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 468

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1063

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1113

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1251

From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

HB 1286

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HB 1304

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1417

From State Government Reported as Amended

HB 1860

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1862

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1882

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1900

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 1961

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

HB 1980

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

HB 1990

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 1995

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 15

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 153

From State Government Reported as Amended

HR 162

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 324

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 326

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 329

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 342

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 347

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 348

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 350

From Energy Reported as Amended

HR 353

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 355

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 507

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 309

A Resolution designating the months of October 2025 and October 2026 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania.         

197-6

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 29, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

