Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 28, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 28, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Venkat.

The House of Representatives adopted Condolence Resolutions honoring the services of former members

Honorable Edward J. Lucyk and Katherine “Katie” True.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1322, Printer’s Number 2363 as amended by Amendment A01855

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, October 27, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, November 17, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, November 17, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the

House of Representatives;.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 357 Human Services

HR 358 Health

HR 359 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 360 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HB 1971 Energy

HB 1994 Judiciary

HB 1996 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1997 Health

HB 1998 Labor And Industry

SB 755 State Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 1214 From Finance to Local Government

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 309 A Resolution designating the months of October 2025 and October 2026 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania. 197-6

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.