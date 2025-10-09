Max B Partners with No Grind No Shine and Stadium World to Launch the 'WAVY' Smart Watch

Wavy Watch

Max B to Launch the “WAVY” Smart Watch — Releasing the Same Day as His Return to Freedom

The wave never stopped. It just evolved. What Max B and the team are building is bigger than a watch — it’s a lifestyle movement that empowers people to connect freely, without limits.” — No Grind No Shine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly two decades away, Harlem rap icon Max B is returning to the world with a new vision that merges music, culture, and technology. In partnership with No Grind No Shine and Stadium World, Max B is officially announcing the upcoming release of his WAVY Smart Watch, scheduled to debut on November 9, 2025 — the very same day he regains his freedom after 17 years of incarceration.The WAVY Smart Watch represents more than a product launch; it marks a cultural moment. True to Max B’s pioneering spirit, the device merges street innovation with cutting-edge technology, allowing users to communicate and connect like never before.A Revolutionary Watch for a New EraThe WAVY Smart Watch is designed to do everything a phone can — and more. Its feature set includes:Walkie-Talkie Mode: Instant voice communication reminiscent of the classic Nextel experience, bringing back the energy of the early 2000s in a modern way.Dedicated Phone Number: Each watch comes with its own number, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, without needing to pair to a phone.Video Chat Functionality: Real-time video communication similar to FaceTime, letting users see and speak with friends, family, and business contacts anywhere in the world.Full Internet Capability: Users can browse the web, stream podcasts, and watch live sports smoothly through an integrated high-speed network. A sample demo video of the interface is currently available.Community Integration: Through a dedicated WAVY App, users can connect with one another, share updates, and build communities — creating a social ecosystem inspired by connection, creativity, and culture.According to the development team, “The WAVY Smart Watch isn’t just about staying connected — it’s about redefining how communication fits into everyday life. Max B has always set the wave, and now he’s doing it again, this time through technology.”The Wave ContinuesFor Max B, this launch is more than business — it’s symbolic of his evolution as an artist, entrepreneur, and visionary. His journey from incarceration to innovation mirrors the resilience and adaptability that have always defined his legacy.“The wave never stopped,” said a representative for No Grind No Shine. “It just evolved. What Max B and the team are building is bigger than a watch — it’s a lifestyle movement that empowers people to connect freely, without limits.”With the WAVY Smart Watch, Max B aims to bridge generations and bring the culture into the next phase of digital independence. It’s a statement that freedom, technology, and creativity all move in the same rhythm — and that rhythm is still WAVY.For official updates, product visuals, and preorder details, visit or follow:Instagram: @maxb140 Instagram: @nogrindnoshine Instagram: @safe_with_stadium

Football Game, Live Streamed from the WAVY Watch

