Exclusive: NFL Icon Antonio Brown Drops Rap Video While On The Run

MicMan and NFL legend Antonio Brown drop “Twelve,” a gritty anthem about paranoia, police pressure, and life on the edge.

I stand for artistry that is pure. I put my life into my music. I’m here to rejuvenate people — give them a breath of fresh air. Music is so commercialized now, we don’t appreciate it like we should.” — MicMan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL icon Antonio Brown joined forces with rising rap talent MicMan for the remix of "Twelve" — a gritty, bass-heavy anthem capturing the paranoia and pressure of moving through life while constantly being watched.The video was shot in Dubai on Brown's birthday — the same city where he's now reportedly evading authorities following an attempted murder charge, after allegedly firing a gun in the air at a nightclub to stop a potential attack.MicMan explains the meaning behind the track, drawing from real life: "The reason I made this song, when I was in high school, me and my friends were rolling up in the car and a police officer rolled up on us. I ended up getting bagged for that and had to go to a bunch of classes. That moment stuck with me. '12 on my nose' — that's real.""Twelve" isn't just a flex — it's a warning. It's the feeling of trying to roll up and ride out while the police are always close behind. The title nods to that ever-present surveillance — "12 on my nose" — and the mindset of staying one step ahead. Heavy with bass and harder with truth, the song captures the lifestyle of those who live fast and move smart.The collaboration sparked after Brown discovered MicMan through a Blockwork TV post on Instagram. "He hit me up and said he liked the song. He was easy to work with, chill energy, and really got in his bag. He was open to making changes and came in ready to build."The "Twelve" video was shot over two days — including on Brown's birthday — with in-studio footage and cinematic Dubai lifestyle visuals bringing the lyrics to life. "We shot in the studio and the day after, which was his birthday. So we were able to celebrate while creating."The release marks a breakout moment for MicMan, a 24-year-old Montgomery County, MD native with a degree in physics and a minor in entrepreneurship from Towson University. Far from your average rapper, MicMan is building a brand rooted in energy, authenticity, and passion."I'm super passionate and energy driven, like an energy ball. You'll always feel it when I'm around — I'm always on go."His mission as an artist? "I stand for artistry that is pure. I put my life into my music. I'm here to rejuvenate people — give them a breath of fresh air. Music is so commercialized now, we don't appreciate it like we should."MicMan's journey hasn't been without obstacles. "New Year's 2023, I was supposed to have my biggest performance ever. Right before I hit the stage, the police shut the venue down for noise complaints. After that, I promised myself I'd never take a moment for granted. Any shot I get — I'm taking it."With momentum building, fans can expect more from MicMan very soon: "Everyone's tapping in. We definitely have to drop a project." If you're new to MicMan, he recommends starting with his track "Emotions," out now.MicMan is part of the rising BeMore Sounds imprint. He has a great team behind him, including hedge fund owner Taylor Godwin and veteran music manager Sheikh Fye of Fame Management and BeMore Sounds. Together, they've created lucrative business opportunities for the buzzing rap star while he maintains complete creative control of his artistry.Stream "Twelve" now on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube.Follow:@micman112@AB

MicMan ft. AB - Twelve Remix (Official Music Video)

