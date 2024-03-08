Busta Rhymes & 5ive Mics Drop New Single "This Ain't No Game"
NEW YORK RAP STAR 5IVE MICS and HIP HOP ICON BUSTA RHYMES TAKE NAMES AND NO SHORTS, BAR-FOR-BAR ON NEW SINGLE "THIS AIN'T NO GAME"
"This Ain't No Game" represents the new Hip Hop renaissance being ushered in where pen game, bars and beats are recentered for a hit while still keeping it hot”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of his Scram Jones produced heater New New York featuring Fat Joe, fast-rising Hip Hop star, New York rap lyricist and popular celebrity creator 5IVE MICS and multi-Grammy nominated Hip Hop icon BUSTA RHYMES have teamed up for the ultimate lyrical collaboration with "This Ain't No Game," 5IVE MICS' new single which is available today across all platforms via All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) / Drop Records.
— 5ive Mics
On "THIS AIN'T NO GAME," 5ive Mics and Busta Rhymes go bar-for-bar against a playful musical backdrop produced by production virtuoso Ted Smooth while flexing their pen skills heavy in a multi-generational volley on a bop as best as two Hip Hop lyricists effortlessly carrying bars on their backs can.
"THIS AIN'T NO GAME" is the first single from 5ive Mics' forthcoming debut AEMG label studio album "The Drop Is In" that is set for release in May.
5IVE MICS ABOUT "THIS AIN'T NO GAME":
"This Ain't No Game" represents the new Hip Hop renaissance being ushered in where pen game, bars and beats are recentered for a hit while still keeping it hot" says 5ive Mics. "This Ain't No Game', because Hip Hop ain't no game. The five Hip Hop elements are being celebrated by a new wave of lyrical artists like me that being elevated. For that fact alone I love that Busta Rhymes was just as excited to jump on this track as I was. It was an honor working with him as it's been a lifelong dream of mine."
