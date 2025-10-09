Ocean House Collection is Recognized with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Award

Evening at Weekapaug Inn Ocean House Exterior at Dusk

Ocean House, Watch Hill Inn and Weekapaug Inn Are Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Award

To have three of our properties recognized by readers of Condé Nast Traveler is an incredible honor. These awards are a reflection of resort teams who deliver exceptional service every day.” — President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House Collection, comprised of Ocean House, a Forbes 15-Star, Five-Star Hotel, Five-Star Spa and Five-Star Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, grand resort overlooking a private, white sand beach of the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., Watch Hill Inn, tucked in the heart of the charming seaside village of Watch Hill, R.I. and Weekapaug Inn , a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond, proudly announces its locations have been ranked in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler ’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Award.Ocean House has been voted No. 3 in New England in the US Resorts category while Watch Hill Inn was voted No. 2 and Weekapaug Inn voted No. 8 in in the Northeast for US Hotels category of Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Award.“To have not just one, but three of our properties recognized by the discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveler is an incredible honor,” said President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch. “These awards are a reflection of our dedicated teams who deliver exceptional service and unforgettable experiences every day, and we’re proud to see our guests celebrating that commitment.”Condé Nast Traveler received more than 757,000 survey responses from readers across the United States rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The full list of winners can be found here.Ocean House offers beloved charm in an elegant, bluff-top setting. Revered as one of only 14 Forbes 15-Star locations (Five-Stars in each segment of hotel, spa and restaurant) that are in the world, the iconic seaside retreat features 49 guestrooms, 20 bespoke suites and a collection of private cottage residences. Presenting ingredient-centric fare at the legendary COAST with dining experiences in The Bistro, and a selection of seasonal outdoor dining experiences.Watch Hill Inn offers a collection of contemporary suites that blend modern luxury with the ease of coastal New England living. Just steps from boutique shops, the harbor, and pristine beaches, the inn provides a relaxed yet refined escape with fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, and private terraces.Established in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests to its bucolic landscape and meaningful grounds for generations. With the intimacy and relaxations of home, 33 guestrooms, including four Signature Suites, welcome with distinctive design, décor and indulgent amenities. Meals are enjoyed in the elegant, coastal casual Restaurant while Adirondack chairs and games grace The Lawn, a heated saline pool, fitness center and a borrowing closet provide welcoming comforts for every season.The 2025 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.For information about Ocean House Collection, visit ohmcollection.com.# # #

