iRAYPLE AMR Intelligent Logistics Solution Successfully Deployed at Xunjiexing's Zhuhai Factory

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen Xunjiexing Technology Corp. Ltd., a national high-tech enterprise established in 2005 and specializing in PCB (Printed Circuit Board) manufacturing, has completed the construction of its new flagship automated factory in Zhuhai in 2024. The facility has now successfully implemented 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄'𝐬 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, marking a significant milestone in the company's digital transformation.As part of this deployment, iRAYPLE implemented a large-scale fleet of 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐌𝐑 engineered for high stability, precise positioning, and flexible carrier adaptation. These AMRs are flexibly scheduled under the MES-ICS-RCS system architecture, enabling fully automated material requests, transfers, and buffer-zone management. iRAYPLE's self-developed Robot Control System (RCS) performs real-time task scheduling and optimal path planning, ensuring continuous and efficient intralogistics operations across the entire facility.The solution delivers end-to-end smart logistics coverage throughout the PCB production process—from Board Cut to Final Quality Control—achieving fully unmanned transfers between processing equipment and buffer areas. The AMRs also interface with cross-floor elevator systems, enabling efficient vertical material flow and synchronized production across three manufacturing levels.In addition, iRAYPLE's Integrated Control System (ICS) is fully integrated with the factory's MES platform to coordinate robotic arms for automated PCB loading and unloading. This high-level integration significantly enhances production efficiency and demonstrates the transition from isolated AMR applications to comprehensive, full-process intelligent logistics within the PCB sector.Key Project Highlights𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲The AMRs maintain rack stability and secure transport even under challenging payload conditions.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The ICS system was rapidly integrated with both Xunjiexing's MES platform and the robotic arm equipment, enabling coordinated control for efficient and seamless PCB loading and unloading.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝-𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭ICS provides real-time AMR status feedback to the MES platform, which utilizes task-traceability data to intelligently plan compact buffer zones, enabling high-efficiency, closed-loop logistics management.𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧AMRs integrate with elevator systems to support seamless cross-floor material transport and production continuity.This successful deployment demonstrates how iRAYPLE's AMR Intelligent Logistics Solution empowers manufacturers such as Xunjiexing to enhance operational efficiency, ensure intralogistics safety, and drive the PCB industry toward a new era of automation, intelligence, and scalable smart manufacturing.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

