Alice & Bob Shortens Timeline to Quantum Computing Applications in Healthcare and Agriculture

Preliminary study highlights how error-resistant cat qubits could accelerate development of more effective drugs and sustainable fertilizers

Cat qubits significantly enhance the hardware efficiency of quantum simulation, unlocking promising applications in drug discovery and the invention of better production methods for key chemicals.” — Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice & Bob

PARIS, FRANCE, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob, a global leader in the race for fault-tolerant quantum computing, today announced new results exploring quantum simulation of complex molecules critical to drug and fertilizer development.The results of this preliminary study have been shared in a blog post titled, “Quantum Resource Estimation for Ground State Energy of FeMoco and P450 on Cat Qubits.” Alice & Bob shows how quantum computers based on cat qubits make the precise simulation of key biological molecules significantly more feasible by reducing hardware requirements.Researchers estimated a 27x reduction in physical qubit needs compared to a previous 2021 study from Google . Keeping all other parameters equal, including logical error rate and run time, the team brought the total physical qubit requirements from 2,700,000 to 99,000.Even the most powerful classical supercomputers struggle to simulate the complex electron structures and interactions of molecules like the cytochrome P450 enzyme (P450) and FeMoco. Quantum computers, however, could simulate such molecules rapidly and with precision once the technology reaches sufficient maturity. In the study, researchers from Alice & Bob estimated the compute time and number of physical qubits required to accurately predict the ground state energy of P450 and FeMoco.“Quantum simulation can access the mechanisms of important molecules with unprecedented precision,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice & Bob. “Cat qubits significantly enhance the hardware efficiency required by these simulations, unlocking promising applications in drug discovery and the invention of better production methods for key chemicals.”Predicting the ground state energy of a molecule is key to understanding its key mechanisms, properties, reactivity and behaviors in different environments.P450 plays a central role in drug metabolism, making it a crucial biomolecule in the pharmaceutical industry. Quantum chemistry enables detailed modeling of the enzyme and its mechanisms, which could support the design of more effective and safer drugs by allowing scientists to optimize compounds for more favorable metabolism.FeMoco is a key molecule in biological nitrogen fixation, the process by which microbes convert atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia, which can then be used by crops for photosynthesis and growth. To meet global food demands, synthetic ammonia is produced via Haber-Bosch, a process responsible for up to 3% of global carbon emissions and 1-2% of global energy consumption.Alice & Bob’s systems, using fewer physical qubits to run quantum computations, could shorten the timelines for the design of more effective drugs and more sustainable fertilizers using quantum computers.With mathematical evidence of efficiency gains for these and other applications, Alice & Bob recently released a report detailing how early fault-tolerant quantum computing will enable solutions to critical scientific applications like chemical simulation that are beyond classical supercomputing capabilities within the next five years.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised €130 million in funding, hired over 150 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM. Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a pioneering technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Alice & Bob cat qubit is available for anyone to test through cloud access. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

