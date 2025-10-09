2nd Oldest Charlotte Church Marks 160 Years With Week of Events

Rockwell A.M.E. Zion to host free and open community experiences October 15-19 in celebration of nearly two centuries of faith, service and community

We invite everyone — whether returning home or visiting for the first time — to join us in honoring 160 years of God’s faithfulness and community impact.” — Jordan B. Boyd, Pastor of Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church, a historic congregation rooted in Charlotte since 1865, announces its 160th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration, taking place October 15–19, 2025. With the theme Rooted In Community, Service & Love, the multi-day event honors the legacy of the past, reaffirms the mission of today, and looks ahead with renewed vision.From helping families remain in their homes by covering rent and utilities, to creating innovative programs that nurture mind, body, and spirit (including an award-winning fitness initiative and statewide advocacy,) Rockwell is a resource for the whole person. Reverent of its rich history yet visionary in shaping outreach, Rockwell meets the needs of today and prepares generations for tomorrow.The week-long celebration will feature a Down-Home Revival, a Gospel Concert showcasing the Rockwell Reunion Mass Choir, a free Community Festival with horseback riding, live music, food, health screenings, and family activities, and will wrap up with a Sunday Morning Worship Service, then an afternoon Mortgage Burning Ceremony — symbolizing financial freedom and a new chapter of ministry and service.Events Schedule: All Free and Open to the Public• Wednesday, October 15 – Down Home Revival, 7:00 p.m.o Vintage Wisdom, Prayer & Praise for Today’s Journey• Friday, October 17 – Gospel Concert, 7:00 p.m.o Featuring the Rockwell Reunion Mass Choir• Saturday, October 18 – Community Fall Festival, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.o Featuring horseback riding, music, free food, health screenings, vendors, and resources for improved everyday life• Sunday, October 19 – Sunday Service & Mortgage Burning Celebrationo 8:30 a.m. Continental Breakfast | 8:45 a.m. Sunday Schoolo 10:00 a.m. Worship Service | 12:00 p.m. Family Dinnero 3:00 p.m. Mortgage Burning Ceremony“This milestone is more than a celebration of our past — it is springboard for the future,” said Jordan B. Boyd, Pastor of Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church. “We invite everyone — whether returning home or visiting for the first time — to join us in honoring 160 years of God’s faithfulness and community impact.”For event information, please contact Rockwell at 704-596-8279 or rockwellamez@outlook.com.###PRE EVENT & ON-SITE INTERVIEWS AVAILBLEMedia Credentials available. Request for one or all events: info@QuestMediaTraining.comMedia Contact: Zakiya Larry Wolfe, 929-277-8378, info@QuestMediaTraining.com

