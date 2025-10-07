Yoke Management Partners Showcased by Maryland DHCD for Visionary Affordable Housing and Community-Centered Development

Chris Grant, Founder and CEO of Yoke Management Partners (Yoke), welcomes DHCD "Day Trip" leaders to the newly reimagined Riverdale Station Apartments. Chris Grant (center) alongside Jake Day, Secretary of Housing & Community Development (right), and senior staff, tour Riverdale Station Apartments—a cornerstone property within Yoke’s portfolio and a model for equitable, transit-oriented investment.

— Chris Grant, Founder & CEO of Yoke Management Partners

RIVERDALE PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoke Management Partners (Yoke), led by Founder and CEO Chris Grant, was recently recognized by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as one of the state’s leading innovators in affordable and community-centered development. As part of DHCD’s latest “Day Trip” tour, Secretary Jake Day and senior leadership visited Riverdale Station Apartments—a cornerstone property within Yoke’s portfolio and a model for equitable, transit-oriented investment.The visit underscored Yoke’s commitment to revitalizing communities while preserving affordability and building long-term value for residents, investors, and local economies. Riverdale Station, a 23-unit multifamily community in Prince George’s County, is undergoing a $3.55 million redevelopment designed to modernize housing, enhance safety and sustainability, and protect affordability for families well into the future.“We are proud that our work is being recognized at the state level, and we look forward to expanding this model to future projects that deliver both community impact and investor value,” said Chris Grant, Founder & CEO of Yoke Management Partners . “Riverdale Station represents exactly what Yoke Management Partners was founded to do—balance progress with preservation, and profitability with purpose.”Riverdale Station: Innovation Meets Integrity- Preservation & Affordability: Majority of units kept at less than 80% of the Area Median Income.- Transit-Oriented Vision: Steps from MARC and near Purple Line stops, connecting residents to jobs, education, and retail.- Strategic Investment: $1.15M from Prince George’s County’s Right of First Refusal Preservation Fund, $2.4M from LISC, and savings through PILOT program- High-Impact Renovations: $366,000+ to modernize interiors, improve efficiency, and strengthen security—with no resident displacement.- Sustainability & Safety: Solar upgrades, green features, enhanced exterior security.The recognition by DHCD reaffirms Yoke’s ethos: a people-first, legacy-building approach to development rooted in stewardship, innovation, and collaboration.“We develop more than properties—we build legacies,” Grant said. “Our goal is to leave every community stronger, more connected, and more sustainable than we found it.” About Yoke Management Partners : Yoke Management Partners is a people-first real estate development firm dedicated to cultivating vibrant communities, balancing growth with stewardship, galvanizing progress, and generating enduring value. Guided by integrity, sustainability, and collaboration, Yoke delivers innovative housing solutions that strengthen neighborhoods, empower residents, and provide long-term investor returns.

