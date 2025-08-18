Brighter Days & Nites, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Grainger

New alliance to empower projects and facilities of all sizes with unmatched inventory, same-day shipping, and comprehensive, sustainable solutions

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brighter Days & Nites, Inc. ( BDN ), a leading state-certified supplier committed to transforming procurement through comprehensive and sustainable sourcing, proudly announces a transformative strategic partnership with Grainger, the largest Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) supplier in the United States.This groundbreaking alliance significantly expands BDN’s capabilities, enabling customers across industries—including government, education, commercial, and facilities management—to access over 1.7 million high-quality products with the convenience of same-day shipping on most orders. With BDN as a trusted state-approved vendor, clients now benefit from streamlined, efficient procurement across every product category, powered by Grainger’s extensive network of 200+ branches and 14 distribution centers nationwide.“We’ve supercharged our inventory and shipping so you can work bigger and faster,” said Chanel Sallie, VP of Operations. “Our passion is to illuminate our clients’ paths to better and bigger solutions. This partnership allows us to serve projects and facilities of all sizes with unparalleled speed, scale, and commitment to excellence and sustainability.”BDN is more than a supplier; it’s a partner in progress—providing innovative, values-aligned procurement solutions that prioritize environmental responsibility, and operational excellence. Their extensive product portfolio includes lighting, electrical, HVAC, safety equipment, janitorial supplies, plumbing, and more—everything needed to keep facilities running efficiently year-round. Customers can now rely on BDN’s expanded inventory and agile fulfillment to:- Access a comprehensive catalog of over 1.7 million MRO products- Enjoy same-day shipping on most orders to avoid costly downtime- Simplify procurement with a single trusted, state-approved vendor- Support inclusive and sustainable sourcing initiatives aligned with organizational valuesThis partnership marks a significant milestone in BDN’s mission to create brighter days—and nights—for all its customers.For more information or to start expanding your procurement with BDN, contact:Chanel Sallie, Business Development Manager — csallie@bdnincorp.comDorothy Sinclair, Client Solutions Lead — dlsinclair@bdnincorp.comAbout Brighter Days & Nites, Inc.:Brighter Days & Nites, Inc. (BDN) is a state-certified, small business supplier dedicated to revolutionizing procurement through strategic and sustainable sourcing. Serving government agencies, educational institutions, and commercial clients, BDN offers an expansive range of high-quality MRO products designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s facilities and projects. Learn more at www.bdnincorp.com Media Contact:

