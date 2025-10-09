THROUGH LENNON’S LENSES: RARE JOHN LENNON MEMORABILIA MARKS THE BEATLES’ ICON’S 85TH BIRTHDAY

John Lennon's Tinted Prescription "Lost Weekend" Glasses Shroud of Tourin Artwork Autographed by John Lennon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Lennon’s iconic tinted Windsor glasses from his “Lost Weekend” era will headline Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction on October 23–24, 2025, joined by other rare Lennon artifacts and more than 550 exceptional lots spanning the world of music, in $4 million music auction. The glasses, worn by Lennon between 1973 and 1974, are expected to fetch over $198,000.Lennon was last seen wearing these iconic tinted prescription glasses on March 12, 1974, at the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles, when he and close friend Harry Nilsson, both heavily intoxicated, disrupted a Smothers Brothers performance. Their antics escalated into a scuffle, during which Lennon lost his trademark spectacles. Tommy Smothers’ wife ended up with them, cementing the glasses’ place in rock ’n’ roll folklore.Beyond that notorious night, Lennon wore the glasses throughout 1973 and 1974, including in photographs, at home with May Pang, and on the cover of his Mind Games single. With exceptional provenance and an estimate of $198,000 – $396,000, they come to market in what would have been his 85th year, offering fans and collectors a rare chance to own one of the most personal and recognisable symbols of his life and career.Also going under the hammer is Lennon’s witty and irreverent artwork, the “Shroud of Tourin.” Created in 1966 while filming Richard Lester’s How I Won the War (1967) in Spain, the piece is a playful parody of the famed Shroud of Turin and a pun on Lennon’s well-known dislike of touring. Sketched in pencil across a scrap of military canvas that Lennon used for shade on set, the artwork features his self-portrait with two pairs of glasses, a Batman crest, and the words “Love” and “Hate” on his knuckles, alongside references to Elvis, radio, and marijuana. Signed by Lennon and rich with humour and social commentary, the “Shroud of Tourin” is offered with a pre-sale estimate of $33,000 - 66,000.OTHER LENNON HIGHLIGHTS SET TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER:- John Lennon's Tinted Prescription "Lost Weekend" Glasses est. $198,000 - $396,000- Shroud of Tourin Artwork Autographed by John Lennon with Hand-Annotations and Illustrations, 1966 est. $33,000 - $66,000- Hole of My Life Limited Edition Presentation Proof Serigraph Signed by Yoko Ono est.$3,960 - $7,920- I'm Losing You Music Video Clapperboard est. $660 - $1,320- Sealed Yoko Ono and Bob Gruen-Autographed 1995 Deluxe Edition "Sometime In New York City" Book est. $264 - #528- Toronto Rock and Roll Revival 1969 Concert Poster est. $2,640 - $5,280- Give Peace A Chance and "Remember Love" Trident Studios EMI Reel-to-Reel Tapes est. $2,640 - $5,280The two-day Music Memorabilia Auction will begin at 3:00 PM BST / 7:00 AM PDT each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Cumberland Hotel on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The second day, on Friday, October24, 2025, will be an online-only Oasis celebration, offering over 170 lots of memorabilia from one of Britain’s best-loved Britpop bands, marking their monumental world tour return this year. Registration is now open, and the full catalogue is available to view and bid on at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/460 