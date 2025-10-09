Mountain Rose Herbs Announces New Executive Vice President

Mountain Rose Herb's Executive Vice President, Steven Yeager. Mountain Rose Herbs Logo

Employee of 18-Years Appointed to New Executive Position

I’m honored and grateful for this opportunity and look forward to helping drive the continued success of Mountain Rose Herbs, while ensuring we provide the highest quality products to our customers.” — Steven Yeager

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain Rose Herbs , an industry-leading organic herb company and winner of the 2025 Oregon Organic Coalition’s Award for Excellence is delighted to announce their newly appointed Executive Vice President. Long-time employee, Steven Yeager, was promoted from the Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs to this new leadership role, which will oversee more of the company’s operations. A Mountain Rose Herbs employee for 18 years, Yeager brings a wealth of qualifications to the position along with the institutional knowledge that comes from working for a company for almost two decades.In addition to his work at Mountain Rose Herbs, Yeager has been working with plants for the last 30 years in the capacity of an herbal educator and former co-owner of the Columbines School of Botanical Studies . The skills he has honed in his personal life are a large part of his ability to direct quality control, laboratory operations, regulatory compliance, and now the larger strategic planning of Mountain Rose Herbs.“I’m honored and grateful for this opportunity and look forward to helping drive the continued success of Mountain Rose Herbs, while ensuring we provide the highest quality products to our customers,” Yeager said upon accepting the position. As a business known in the industry as having pure, high-quality botanicals for personal and business needs, having an Executive Vice President who sees through the lens of quality and regulatory was a natural fit.About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods to both retail and wholesale customers. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com

