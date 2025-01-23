Oregon Business Commits to Supporting Domestic Organic Agriculture

Cameron Stearns, CEO/CFO of Mountain Rose Herbs. Calendula (Calendula officinalis)

Mountain Rose Herbs is Calling for More Domestic Farmers to Grow Herbs

I don’t think enough farmers in the U.S. understand organic herbs could be a lucrative adjacent product.” — Cameron Stearns

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain Rose Herbs , a large organic herb, spice, tea, and wellness company based in Eugene, Oregon, was prominently featured in the most recent edition of the Capital Press newspaper. The farming publication features stories that impact farming communities throughout California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Journalist Kyle Odegard visited Mountain Rose Herbs’ facility to meet with the company’s CEO/CFO, Cameron Stearns, who provided a tour and in-depth interview to discuss the state of organic herb farming in the U.S.Stearns shared information about how growing herbs in addition to food crops can be a lucrative option for farmers looking to diversify. “I don’t think enough farmers in the U.S. understand organic herbs could be a lucrative adjacent product,” said Cameron Stearns. She also called out that while there are some barriers to entry, the company is trying to help farmers transition to organic certification as well as the planting and processing of specific crops.Odegard also covered this story from the farmer’s perspective. Mountain Rose Herbs connected Capital Press to one of its premier farmer partners, Oshala Farm , for an interview. Oshala’s Owners, Elise and Jeff Higley, shared additional insights into what it takes to be an organic farmer and the benefits and struggles that organic herb farmers may face.The company hopes that this article will raise awareness about the demand and benefits of organic farming in the U.S. and that it will also create new farm partner relationships with local growers.About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to domestic organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The Pacific Northwest based company holds the core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit, which guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.