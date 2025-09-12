Eugene-Based Company Wins Retailer of the Year Award for Excellence

Left to right: Joey Schneiderhan (MRH Sustainability Specialist), Cameron Stearns (MRH CEO & CFO), Elise and Jeff Higley (Owners of Oshala Farm) Mountain Rose Herbs Logo

Mountain Rose Herbs was selected as the Oregon Organic Coalition’s 2025 Retailer of the Year.

Organics and sustainability aren’t buzzwords for us—it’s the only business we know.” — Mountain Rose Herbs President and Owner, Shawn Donnille.

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a room filled with changemakers from around the state, Mountain Rose Herbs ’ CEO and CFO, Cameron Stearns, proudly accepted the Oregon Organic Coalitions’ Retailer of the Year Award. The Oregon Organic Coalition ’s Awards for Excellence recognizes organizations like Mountain Rose Herbs whose vision, leadership, and innovation strengthen Oregon’s organic food and farming movement. Candidates are nominated by community members and are then voted on by a committee of organic stakeholders. The criteria of voting is based innovation, service, expansion, and achievements. Other considerations include those businesses whose work prioritizes local and regional organic products, educates the community, and cultivates long-standing relationships with Oregon’s organic farmers. “As an independent company, we are uniquely positioned to tell the story of the importance of organics at the shelf level,” Stearns said upon accepting the award. “We are dedicated to working alongside US organic farmers to not only increase organic market share, but to meaningfully add organic acreage right here at home.” Stearns also shared sentiments of Mountain Rose Herbs’ success being largely due to the hard work done out in the field by their farm partners. One such partner, Oshala Farm , was also recognized with an Oregon Organic Coalition Farmer of the Year Award in the Field, Fiber, and Orchard Crops Category. In 2011, Mountain Rose Herbs also won the Wholesaler of the Year Award for Excellence, showing their long-term support of organic agriculture and Oregon farmers.About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com

