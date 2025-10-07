Local Leader of Chamber of Commerce Charged with Attempted Enticement of a Minor

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Peter Bardunias, age 59, of Clifton Park, New York, was charged today with attempting to entice a minor to engage in prohibited sexual activity. Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), made the announcement.

The criminal complaint filed today alleges that over the past two weeks, Bardunias, a Senior Vice President of Community Advancement for the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, sent messages to an individual he believed to be a 15 year-year-old girl during which he discussed subjecting the would-be minor to violent and sadistic sexual activity.

As alleged in the complaint, Bardunias told the individual—who was in fact an undercover law enforcement official—that he wanted to, among other things, “strangle[]” and “tortur[e]” the purported child while raping them. On October 6, 2025, Bardunias traveled to Warren County, New York, to meet the would-be minor and brought them candy to make them feel more comfortable. Bardunias was taken into custody shortly thereafter. The complaint also alleges that a federal search warrant executed at Bardunias’ residence revealed a box of sex toys which included restraints and a knife consistent with the materials used for the “torture chamber” Bardunias told the would-be child he was going to prepare to rape and torture them within.

“Parents need to be hyper-aware of conversations their children are having via text or online — predators often lurk behind screens,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This man’s alleged crimes are shocking, and our prosecutors will ensure he faces severe consequences for his evil conduct towards an innocent child.”

“As alleged in the federal criminal complaint filed today, Peter Bardunias attempted to engage in what can only be described as heinous, unspeakable, and violent actions against a minor,” Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III said. “I am thankful that the FBI intervened to ensure that he was unable to follow through in any of this horrific activity with a real minor, and our community is safer tonight because Bardunias is behind bars.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig L. Tremaroli stated, “As detailed in the criminal complaint, the allegations against Mr. Bardunias are truly horrific. His intentions were beyond disturbing and have resulted in serious federal charges. The FBI commends the brave individual who contacted us with information that immediately launched this investigation and put an end to these disturbingly sinister plans. We will continue to use every resource available to find and hold accountable any predator looking to victimize our most vulnerable, and we encourage anyone with additional information on Mr. Bardunias to contact our office.”

The charge filed against Bardunias carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, a mandatory minimum of ten years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between five years and life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is convicted of violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Bardunias had an initial appearance today in Albany, New York, before United States Magistrate Judge Paul J. Evangelista, and was held in custody pending a detention hearing set for Friday, October 10, 2025.

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Colonie Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph S. Hartunian is prosecuting the case as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.