Mac Mountain Introduces New ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Broadband Partnership Model for Increased Subscribers, Shared Cashflow

Unveils Operational Arm to Provide a Comprehensive Suite of Services to Build Subscribers and Share Revenue

The goal is to maximize the value of residential and commercial developments and help providers increase recurring shared cash flow.” — Alex Rozek, Founder and CEO of Mac Mountain

WOODSTOCK, VT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mac Mountain unveiled an unprecedented partnership model designed to ensure residential and commercial builders, developers and service providers dramatically increase fiber broadband subscriptions in the communities they serve while also sharing in the recurring cash flow. that is generated. The model combines Mac Mountain’s strategic investment, funding and industry expertise with LightCraft — its new operational arm that provides design, construction, sales and day-to-day operations of these partners’ broadband networks through shared services — everything needed to build subscribers and increase revenue.“We want to help our partners build broadband subscriptions that generate long-term financial value through shared cash flow,” said Alex Rozek, founder and CEO of Mac Mountain. “Truly ‘one-of-a-kind,’ this model aligns our assets with operational excellence. For builders and developers, it ensures occupants have high-performing broadband from day one. For service providers, we help increase subscribers through superior operational execution. The goal is to maximize the value of residential and commercial developments and help providers increase recurring shared cash flow — all by expanding fiber broadband subscriptions.”Turning Vision into Actionable ResultsLightCraft powers Mac Mountain’s broadband ecosystem by uniting operations and systems in one scalable platform. Providing expertise in construction, network management, legal, financial, sales, and customer support, LightCraft delivers shared services and proven systems that boost efficiency, reduce costs, and help each partner thrive. Guided by Mac Mountain’s strategic vision, LightCraft streamlines best practices across multiple networks — maximizing growth and delivering reliable connections for homes and businesses.LightCraft focuses on five core areas:● Finance – managing balance sheets, credit fund investments, and revenue bonds to support network deployment.● Design – planning broadband routes and infrastructure for optimal coverage and efficiency.● Build – coordinating construction and utilities to bring fiber networks online quickly.● Sell – supporting go-to-market efforts, customer acquisition, and subscriber engagement.● Operate – managing day-to-day network operations, maintenance, and customer support to ensure reliable service.“LightCraft allows Mac Mountain to help partners achieve their vision through flawless execution and ultimately create greater value in their broadband investments,” said Scott Sampson, CEO of LightCraft. “By handling the operational work from design and deployment to ongoing service, we enable our partners to focus on growing subscribers, reducing costs and delivering reliable broadband service to their communities all while ensuring continuous cash flow.”“Broadband is essential infrastructure for communities and we are creating a strategic opportunity to generate recurring, utility-like financial returns through ongoing cash flow sharing,” said Rozek. “Mac Mountain’s partnership model ensures that builders, developers, and providers — the groups most involved in delivering high-speed broadband — can expand subscribers efficiently, create value and deliver next-generation broadband to the residents and businesses in their communities.”About Mac MountainMac Mountain invests in broadband-enabled infrastructure and builds long-term partnerships with municipalities, rural electric co-ops, developers, homebuilders, and property owners. By aligning financial support, industry expertise, and operational resources, Mac Mountain helps partners create sustainable, recurring cash-flow streams through subscriptions while ensuring communities benefit from reliable, next-generation connectivity. Learn more at https://www.macmtn.com/

