Space Ocean Corp, Astrum Drive Inc. Form Strategic Collaboration to Advance Space Exploration and Resource Development

Leading space technology companies sign LOI

BROWNSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Ocean Corp, a leader in orbital fluid logistics and delivery systems, and Astrum Drive, Inc., a pioneer in advanced propulsion technologies, today announced that they have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing space exploration and resource development.The collaboration will combine Space Ocean’s expertise in fluid transfer and satellite logistics with Astrum Drive’s groundbreaking propulsion systems, designed to enable faster and more efficient space travel. Under the agreement, Space Ocean will conduct on-orbit testing of Astrum Drive’s propulsion module aboard its satellites. If the system meets the jointly defined performance criteria, Astrum Drive will supply and support propulsion units for Space Ocean’s upcoming deep-space missions.“This agreement represents a pivotal step toward building the infrastructure needed for sustained deep-space operations,” said Pete Freeland, Chief Technology Officer and President of Space Ocean Corp. “By integrating Astrum Drive’s propulsion technology with our logistics platforms, we can dramatically improve mission flexibility and open new opportunities for exploration and resource delivery beyond Earth orbit.”Dr. Ivaylo Vasilev, CEO of Astrum Drive, Inc., added, “Partnering with Space Ocean gives us the ideal platform to validate and scale our propulsion systems in real-world conditions. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible for interplanetary travel.”Both companies remain in stealth mode with their proprietary technologies, but this collaboration represents a significant leap forward in reducing travel times to destinations such as Mars. The partnership is expected to accelerate advancements that could redefine the future of space logistics, exploration, and resource utilization.About Space Ocean CorpSpace Ocean Corp is building the first integrated space logistics platform focused on resource transfer, storage and delivery beyond Earth orbit. It will provide in-Space refueling, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS) and resources for space laboratories and pharmaceutical R&D. https://spaceoceancorp.com/ About Astrum Drive, Inc.Astrum Drive merges science and technology to drive and lead the development of advanced space propulsion systems so humanity may become a space faring civilization. Its 4HE based electrical propulsion is next level space propulsion which requires no fuel and runs purely on electricity. https://astrumdrive.com/

