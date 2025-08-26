BAFO Services Marks Two Decades of Growth, Innovation, and Impact on Federal Contracting

Founder and CEO of BAFO Services Hillary Boyce Hillary Boyce is a U.S. Army Veteran

CEO and Founder Hillary Boyce recognized as one of the “100 Successful Women in Business” as company reflects on its journey and shares vision for the future

We are ready for even more exciting times as we continue to help small businesses and veteran-owned and other minority-owned businesses be successful in the government contracting sector.” — Hillary Boyce

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BAFO Services, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran- and Women-Owned Small Business, today issued a corporate update reflecting on two decades of leadership, growth and client success in the federal contracting space.Founded by U.S. Army veteran and military spouse Hillary Boyce, BAFO Services has grown into a trusted partner for more than 100 small businesses, empowering them to navigate the complexities of government procurement and achieve sustainable success.Boyce, who was recently named one of the 100 Successful Women in Business by the Global Trade Chamber, said BAFO’s mission goes beyond proposal writing.“My military career taught me adaptability, resilience and leadership, and those values continue to guide everything we do,” Boyce said. “At BAFO Services, we’re not just focused on helping clients win contracts -- we’re committed to building long-term growth stories for small businesses, military families and underrepresented entrepreneurs.”Two Decades of Growth and Client SuccessBAFO Services launched in 2022 with a mission to fill a critical gap: helping small, veteran-, and minority-owned businesses compete in a federal marketplace often dominated by larger players. Drawing on her more than 20 years of contracting and proposal management experience, Boyce, and her team, have since:• Tripled the client base in just two years• Helped clients secure multi-million-dollar prime contracts, including a $34 million U.S. Army Reserve Command award for ND3 Inc., an innovative solutions provider of drone services, logistics, interoperability and simulations, and a $4 million Army Human Resources Command contract for Joint Technology Solution, Inc. (JTS), an IT services and consulting firm focusing on the government and the military.• Hosted the 2025 Navy Small Business Expo in Hampton Roads, bringing together more than 500 vendors, primes and federal buyers for two days of collaboration and opportunity.• Launched a six-part training series with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity to equip entrepreneurs with the tools to succeed in government contracting.• Earned recognition as the 2025 Veteran & Military Spouse Owned Small Business of the Year.Clients consistently highlight BAFO’s impact. “The BAFO team brings organizational skills and strategic experience that have transformed our business development practices,” said Santiago Valdizan, President/CEO of JTS. “They deserve to be recognized by the industry, especially within the Department of Defense.”Navigating Industry Challenges with ResilienceThe federal contracting industry is in a period of rapid change. Procurement delays, regulatory overhauls under the FAR 2.0 initiative, and shifting political priorities have created widespread uncertainty for contractors of all sizes.BAFO Services has helped clients navigate this volatility with agility and foresight. By investing in cloud-based collaboration, expanding remote work capabilities and staying deeply engaged with industry partners, BAFO has remained a stabilizing force for small businesses facing turbulence.“Transitioning from the structured world of the military to entrepreneurship wasn’t easy, and neither is navigating today’s contracting landscape,” Boyce said. “But resilience, adaptability and community have always been our strengths -- and those are exactly what our clients need most right now.”Looking Ahead: Growth with PurposeAs BAFO Services looks to the future, the company is expanding its commitment to community impact and inclusivity in federal contracting. Among its upcoming initiatives:• Military Transition Program – A structured program to help service members move into civilian careers with coaching, mentorship and hands-on training in proposal writing and business development.• Spouse Internship Pipeline – Remote, flexible opportunities designed to help military spouses build meaningful, sustainable careers despite frequent relocations.• Scaling Small Business Support – Expanding capture, compliance and proposal management services to meet growing demand from disadvantaged businesses.• Mentorship & Community Programs – Free workshops, office hours, and proposal labs launching in 2026 in partnership with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.“We’re not just building a business — we’re building pathways,” Boyce said. “Pathways for military families, for small businesses and for underrepresented communities to thrive in the federal marketplace. That’s the legacy we’re focused on.”Recognition and MomentumIn addition to Boyce’s recognition among the 100 Successful Women in Business, BAFO Services has been celebrated for its innovation and community impact, including winning the 2025 Veteran & Military Spouse Owned Small Business of the Year. These accolades underscore the company’s growing influence in both the defense sector and the broader federal contracting market.“It has been an exciting and rewarding two decades,” said Boyce. “We are ready for even more exciting times as we continue to help small businesses and veteran-owned and other minority-owned businesses be successful in the government contracting sector.”About BAFO Services LLCBAFO Services is a strategic consulting firm that supports government contractors with tailored business development, capture strategy, and proposal services. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), BAFO is committed to helping clients win and grow government contracts with precision, insight, and integrity. Founded by U.S. Army veteran and military spouse Hillary Boyce, BAFO offers over two decades of expertise in procurement, execution, and management of federal contracts. Learn more at https://bafoservices.com

