Stories from Sometimes a Great Podcast - Oct. 8, 2025: Season 1, Episode 16
It’s a Bake Off–style tour through deadlines, federal updates, and program wins—proofed, laminated, and finished with a Discover glaze!
Deadline: ODHS (06:44) and FACT of the Week (15:22)
- The Magnificent 7 (17:42): Parent Advisory Council guide (Douglas Co.); OEP national awards & EligiBot; North Bend mobile van outage response; Relative Pathway recognized.
- The Big Picture (25:50): A south coast conversation with Sarah Kacell about community, identity, service, and small-town partnerships.
- Our Weekly Celebrity Pod-lic Service Announcement (40:44): Let’s play the Feud!
So, it’s into the human services tent we go—fast Technicals proofed and perfect, a Showstopper Magnificent 7 you can slice and share, and a Big Picture Signature that rises to the challenge. No soggy bottoms—just even bakes, Hollywood Handshakes, and service served hot.
Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) employees will receive an email invitation the morning of Sep. 22, 2025, to participate in this year’s confidential employee engagement survey, which will remain open until Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.
The survey will come from Gallup Support (support@mail.gallup.com). Each email link is unique to the recipient, so please do not forward your invitation. If you need a new link, email Robert Salinas and he will generate a replacement email to you. Reminder emails will be sent on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while the survey is open to anyone who hasn’t participated.
We know some of the terms used in the survey may feel unclear. Based on feedback from previous years, we've created a helpful guide - you may want to keep it open as a reference while you complete the survey.
Please take the survey during your regularly scheduled work hours—we recognize the importance of balancing your work commitments with this opportunity to provide feedback. We expect it will take less than 20 minutes to complete.
Your responses are fully confidential. ODHS will not see individual answers; Gallup will only provide summarized reports at the agency and group level.
We encourage you to be as open, honest, and candid. Your participation is valuable, and your feedback will help us continue building a workplace where everyone feels supported and valued.
New Transformation Office Hours have been scheduled for October 15 at 10:30 a.m.
A new federal budget (H.R. 1) was approved in July 2025 that will significantly affect key programs that support people in Oregon, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the state’s Medicaid program, the Oregon Health Plan (OHP). These changes are expected to shift more cost and responsibility to the state, putting additional pressure on already stretched systems. In September, the agency focused on aligning recommendations with HR.1 to better understand what is possible with existing resources. This includes determining what we can implement now and what needs to wait for the long session in 2027, in coordination with the Governor’s Office, Government Relations and the Budget office.
We plan to share more about next steps with staff in October at these office hours.
As you know there have been many changes to services that have drawn the interest of media and elected officials. We want to reassure you and our customers that we are doing all we can legally to keep personally identifiable information safe.
We would also like to remind everyone that any requests for public statements by the media should be referred to Jake Sunderland (jake.sunderland@odhs.oregon.gov) in Communications. If an elected official contacts you to request information, please forward the request to Kristin Strommer (kristin.a.strommer@odhs.oregon.gov) in Government Relations.
Dear ODHS Staff,
Like other states, Oregon is facing a challenging budget environment as a result of recent federal policy changes. While the full scope of needed adjustments is not yet known, the Governor has provided guidance to agencies on preliminary steps we must take now. These steps will help us prepare responsibly for the uncertainty ahead while continuing to deliver essential services to the people of Oregon.
Through a law passed on July 4, 2025, the federal government made cuts to Oregon’s expected 2025-27 revenue, resulting in a gap of almost $373 million for the current biennium, which is about 1% of the budget the legislature approved for the state back in June.
In response, the Governor directed agencies last week to begin implementing General Fund cost-saving strategies, and the Chief Financial Officer has provided each agency with spending reduction targets. Across the executive branch, the total identified savings target is $90.6 million. As the state’s largest executive agency, ODHS’s share of the savings is $27.5 million—nearly a third of the statewide target.
What does this mean for us?
The current cost-saving effort does not involve workforce reductions. No one at ODHS will be laid off or furloughed as a result of the Governor’s recent direction. Rather, to meet our share of the savings target, managers across ODHS will be making decisions in the coming weeks about slowing spending through actions like restricting travel, reducing supply needs, or pausing new initiatives. Not every part of the agency will experience these changes in the same way.
What’s next?
We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. We expect to receive further budget guidance from the Governor in the coming weeks. In the meantime, if you have ideas for how ODHS can meet these challenges, we encourage you to share them through the staff feedback form on the agency’s OWL page. You may submit anonymously or provide your email if you would like a follow-up.
We are grateful for the commitment each of you brings to serving Oregonians, especially as federal changes bring new uncertainties to the state. Your compassion, skill, and dedication make a real difference in people’s lives – and though the budget environment is challenging, we are confident that together we can find creative ways to continue this essential work.
With gratitude,
Rob Kodiriy, ODHS Chief Financial Officer
Iron Mountain is my second favorite summit in Oregon. The trailhead is about 12 miles West of the Highway 20/22 Santiam Junction. The switch-backing path cuts through towering pines and in spring, an ocean of wildflowers.
The old fire-lookout at the top was replaced by an observation deck in 2007 and provides an incredible view of Cascade Mountain peaks. Watch out for chipmunks though. It’s amazing how quickly they can carry off a nearly uneaten Clif Bar.
Iron Mountain does what a summit does best. It gets you out of a routine for a bit and provides some creative perspective that stays with you even when the adventure is over.
The second annual State of Oregon Data Equity Summit (my favorite Summit in Oregon 😊) aims to provide this sort of perspective. This year’s theme is “Learning and Implementing Data Equity During Uncertain Times” and reflects 2025’s whirlwind of data equity news and change.
- The Summit is free-of-charge, all-virtual and hosted through Zoom. ASL and CART services will be provided.
- Events will be held Tuesday-Thursday, October 28-30 and will open with a keynote presentation by Dr. Luhui Whitebear PhD, Assistant Professor of Indigenous Studies at Oregon State University.
- Four sessions facilitated by Oregon data equity leaders will reflect on doing data equity work in the current climate, building data equity capacity and solidarity, and others.
- Click Here to Register
Although our all-virtual Data Equity Summit will not provide quite the same outdoorsy feel as a hike through the woods, we hope you’ll join us for some amazing views of how Oregon leaders are doing data equity work! We’re looking forward to seeing you at the Data Equity Summit October 28-30.
As you’ve likely heard, there is potential federal government activity happening in the Portland area. We understand this may create worry or uncertainty for you and the people we serve.
Your safety and the safety of our community members is the top priority.
At this time, we do not anticipate any disruptions to our programs or operations.
Our Sanctuary Promise — in practice
You have heard about the Oregon Sanctuary Promise before, but I want to be clear about what it means, especially now:
- Under Oregon law, state and local government agencies (including ODHS) are prohibited from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant or order.
- We cannot grant federal agents access to non-public spaces (offices, files, restricted areas) without a judicial order.
- Any request by a federal agency seeking assistance in immigration enforcement—if it lacks the required judicial order—must be documented, reported, and denied.
- Our agency must not ask about or require proof of citizenship or immigration status in order to provide services, except where state or federal law explicitly requires it.
What to do if there’s an issue
- If our staff ever believe the Sanctuary Promise has been violated (e.g. if someone is being inappropriately questioned or federal authority tries to gain access without the legal basis), inform your supervisor and email OREM.Operations@odhsoha.oregon.gov or call 503-373-2366.
- To support you, remember to read and post the Sanctuary Promise desk card you can reference in conversations or if questions come up. If community members express fear or concerns, please listen with compassion and provide Know Your Rights resources rather than giving legal advice.
- In short, when you deliver services, you continue doing so with dignity and privacy for all people in Oregon. The law backs us.
Going forward
- We are also in close contact with the Governor’s Office and relevant partners and will let you know immediately if anything changes.
- We will provide more detailed guidance to district staff in the Portland area shortly via your district manager.
- In the meantime, stay grounded in our shared mission. Our Oregon neighbors count on us to be steady, professional, compassionate — especially in uncertain moments. Thank you for your dedication and care.
Resources For Staff
Many of us are experiencing stress and deep concern as these events unfold. Please remember that you can access supports:
General Federal Resources
ODHS leadership is here for you and will do everything in our power to uphold the State’s Sanctuary Promise.
The federal government has made changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through H.R. 1. The bill passed July 4, 2025, and Oregon must follow these rules, even though we know they will be hard on many people.
There are three changes to SNAP eligibility that start on October 1. The changes won’t affect everyone at once. They will happen over time throughout the year. Notices will start going out October 15.
What’s changing
Energy assistance and SNAP
- Only households with someone age 60 or older or a person with a disability will automatically get the higher Heating and Cooling Utility Allowance when they get energy assistance.
- About 29,000 households will see their SNAP benefits go down, by about $58 a month on average.
Work rules for Able-Bodied Adults without Dependents (ABAWD)
- Adults ages 18–64 without a disability or children under 14 in their SNAP group will need to show they work for pay, work in exchange for good or services, volunteer, or are in training for at least 80 hours a month.
- Some exemptions still apply, including if you are pregnant, in school, caring for someone, have a health problem that prevents someone from getting or keeping a job, participating in a substance use disorder program, or receive disability or unemployment benefits .
- Someone is no longer exempt based on being a veteran, experiencing homelessness, or a youth aging out of foster care.
- About 310,000 people in Oregon may be affected.
Eligibility for refugees, asylees and other conditionally allowed immigrants
- Refugees, asylees, trafficking survivors and some other conditionally allowed immigrants who were eligible before July 3, 2025, will lose eligibility.
- In Oregon, about 3,000 individuals will no longer qualify.
Key dates
- Oct. 1, 2025: Rule changes take effect.
- Oct. 15, 2025: ODHS begins mailing notices to the first group of affected households. The first group of notices will include about 9,600 households receiving energy assistance that will have a SNAP benefit reduction. It also includes 1,000 people who are refugees, asylees or other conditionally allowed immigrants who will lose SNAP benefits.
- December 2025: Some reviews will begin, which may mean overpayments for people approved under old rules between July 4 and Oct. 1, 2025.
Message from ODHS leadership
We know these changes will be hard. Having enough food is a basic human need, and reducing or ending benefits makes life more difficult for families and individuals who are already struggling. While these are federal rules that Oregon must follow, we remain committed to supporting you with empathy and care. You are not alone, and we are here to help you through these changes.
All staff webinar
We’re inviting all staff to join a webinar on Monday, October 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. hosted by the ODHS Federal Actions Coordination Team (FACT). In this session, the FACT team will present the latest on how ODHS is preparing staff, partners and the people we serve for the upcoming federal changes under H.R. 1 and related SNAP updates.
Logistics and details:
- No preregistration is required, simply click the webinar link when it begins.
- We will not send a calendar invite, please create your own Outlook reminder using the Zoom webinar link below:
- If you can’t attend live, please work with your manager to arrange having someone from your team tune in and share key takeaways.
- We will distribute the slide deck afterward so everyone can catch up.
Zoom link:
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1610325294?pwd=Qp0232lGru9OYnoOo58pFIjzWtHZix.1
Website Updates
The ODHS Federal Updates page has been refreshed with new information about H.R. 1 and how it will affect SNAP. Key updates include changes to eligibility for some immigrant communities, new work requirements for certain adults without children (known as ABAWD) and adjustments to how utility costs are factored into SNAP benefits. The page also explains that most changes have not yet taken effect and people will be notified before any changes impact their benefits.
Newly posted documents include:
Do you have questions for the FACT? Submit them now.
A partnership between parents, Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and the Ford Family Foundation is driving changes in child welfare practice in Douglas County through a new Parent Advisory Council.
The Ford Family Foundation facilitated conversations with ODHS and parents to create The Power of Parent Voice, a guide to help parents across the state create their own councils. The guide is part inspiration and part handbook for a successful partnership between ODHS and parents based on humility, listening and empathy.
Parent Advisory Councils are an important part of transforming the child welfare system. They are led by parents who have been involved with child welfare during a time of crisis and have reunified with their children. Parents with lived experience advise ODHS about ways to reduce trauma and better support family healing and resilience.
An example of recent Douglas County parent feedback included making family time feel less intimidating and stressful by scheduling meetings in a family-friendly environment, rather than behind a series of locked doors at the ODHS offices.
“When I meet with this group, I always learn something new or see something from a different perspective,” said Douglas County District Manager Desta Walsh.
Parent advisors also help other parents navigate the child welfare system and advocate for change. They provide input on new Child Welfare programs and share insights with Self-Sufficiency Programs’ family coaches and Child Welfare caseworkers. Parent advisors have also started parent mentor programs in Douglas County and advocated for the new Icebreakers program which builds relationships between resource parents and parents.
Morrison Child and Family Services and ODHS started the first statewide Parent Advisory Council in 2015. As the agency has worked with lived experts and co-design a practice based on equity, advisory councils have played a key role. The Douglas County Parent Advisory Council launched in 2023 with the help of Morrison Child and Family Services, is the first to address county-level issues and concerns. Other councils are in formation in Coos/Curry, Klamath, Marion and Washington counties.
Parents serving on the council describe the experience as deeply healing and an opportunity to influence changes at ODHS. ODHS also has an active Fathers’ Advisory Board and will form a new Youth Advisory Council in early 2026.
Resources
On Sept. 15, 2025, the Oregon Eligibility Partnership (OEP) was recognized nationally with two awards from the American Public Human Services Association (APHSA) at the 2025 IT Solutions Management for Human Services Education Conference and Expo in Reno, Nevada. This year’s conference theme — Innovate, Elevate, Lead: The Future of Human Services Technology — showcased the best in forward-thinking solutions.
Oregon stood out. OEP was invited to host five sessions, highlighting our innovative work in gathering staff and consumer input, delivering Summer EBT, and developing Oregon’s new AI tool for staff, EligiBot. OEP was honored with two awards at the conference:
- Best Use of Technology – Internal Award: OEP and the Office of Information Services (OIS) received this award for the Oregon GenAI EligiBot. Developed by OEP and OIS staff and launched in June 2025, EligiBot serves as an AI assistant that helps eligibility staff quickly find resources, tools, and answers. OEP will also present EligiBot in the Tech-Enabled Innovation category at the conference.
- Excellence in Leadership Award – Government Sector: OEP Director Nathan Singer received the prestigious Jerry W. Friedman Excellence in Leadership Award. This honor recognizes leaders who have made a significant impact in human services and who champion integrated systems that keep people at the center.
The ODHS Office of Communications prepared two short videos about these awards for the conference. They are now available on the agency’s YouTube page.
These awards reflect Oregon’s national leadership in human services innovation and the dedication of staff who are helping shape the future of eligibility work.
