Stories from Sometimes a Great Podcast - Oct. 8, 2025: Season 1, Episode 16

It’s a Bake Off–style tour through deadlines, federal updates, and program wins—proofed, laminated, and finished with a Discover glaze!

What’s inside

Deadline: ODHS (06:44) and FACT of the Week (15:22)



The Magnificent 7 (17:42): Parent Advisory Council guide (Douglas Co.); OEP national awards & EligiBot; North Bend mobile van outage response; Relative Pathway recognized.

The Big Picture (25:50): A south coast conversation with Sarah Kacell about community, identity, service, and small-town partnerships.

Our Weekly Celebrity Pod-lic Service Announcement (40:44): Let’s play the Feud!

So, it’s into the human services tent we go—fast Technicals proofed and perfect, a Showstopper Magnificent 7 you can slice and share, and a Big Picture Signature that rises to the challenge. No soggy bottoms—just even bakes, Hollywood Handshakes, and service served hot.

Credits

Hosts:

Dr. Bethany Grace Howe — Communications

Shenika — Community Partnership Coordinator, District 10

Produced by Dr. Bethany Grace Howe

Contact

Questions/feedback: bethany.g.howe@odhs.oregon.gov

Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) employees will receive an email invitation the morning of Sep. 22, 2025, to participate in this year’s confidential employee engagement survey, which will remain open until Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

The survey will come from Gallup Support (support@mail.gallup.com). Each email link is unique to the recipient, so please do not forward your invitation. If you need a new link, email Robert Salinas and he will generate a replacement email to you. Reminder emails will be sent on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while the survey is open to anyone who hasn’t participated.

We know some of the terms used in the survey may feel unclear. Based on feedback from previous years, we've created a helpful guide - you may want to keep it open as a reference while you complete the survey.

Please take the survey during your regularly scheduled work hours—we recognize the importance of balancing your work commitments with this opportunity to provide feedback. We expect it will take less than 20 minutes to complete.

Your responses are fully confidential. ODHS will not see individual answers; Gallup will only provide summarized reports at the agency and group level.

We encourage you to be as open, honest, and candid. Your participation is valuable, and your feedback will help us continue building a workplace where everyone feels supported and valued. ---

New Transformation Office Hours have been scheduled for October 15 at 10:30 a.m.

A new federal budget (H.R. 1) was approved in July 2025 that will significantly affect key programs that support people in Oregon, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the state’s Medicaid program, the Oregon Health Plan (OHP). These changes are expected to shift more cost and responsibility to the state, putting additional pressure on already stretched systems. In September, the agency focused on aligning recommendations with HR.1 to better understand what is possible with existing resources. This includes determining what we can implement now and what needs to wait for the long session in 2027, in coordination with the Governor’s Office, Government Relations and the Budget office.

We plan to share more about next steps with staff in October at these office hours.

As you know there have been many changes to services that have drawn the interest of media and elected officials. We want to reassure you and our customers that we are doing all we can legally to keep personally identifiable information safe.

We would also like to remind everyone that any requests for public statements by the media should be referred to Jake Sunderland (jake.sunderland@odhs.oregon.gov) in Communications. If an elected official contacts you to request information, please forward the request to Kristin Strommer (kristin.a.strommer@odhs.oregon.gov) in Government Relations. ---

Dear ODHS Staff,

Like other states, Oregon is facing a challenging budget environment as a result of recent federal policy changes. While the full scope of needed adjustments is not yet known, the Governor has provided guidance to agencies on preliminary steps we must take now. These steps will help us prepare responsibly for the uncertainty ahead while continuing to deliver essential services to the people of Oregon.

Through a law passed on July 4, 2025, the federal government made cuts to Oregon’s expected 2025-27 revenue, resulting in a gap of almost $373 million for the current biennium, which is about 1% of the budget the legislature approved for the state back in June.

In response, the Governor directed agencies last week to begin implementing General Fund cost-saving strategies, and the Chief Financial Officer has provided each agency with spending reduction targets. Across the executive branch, the total identified savings target is $90.6 million. As the state’s largest executive agency, ODHS’s share of the savings is $27.5 million—nearly a third of the statewide target.

What does this mean for us?

The current cost-saving effort does not involve workforce reductions. No one at ODHS will be laid off or furloughed as a result of the Governor’s recent direction. Rather, to meet our share of the savings target, managers across ODHS will be making decisions in the coming weeks about slowing spending through actions like restricting travel, reducing supply needs, or pausing new initiatives. Not every part of the agency will experience these changes in the same way.

What’s next?

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. We expect to receive further budget guidance from the Governor in the coming weeks. In the meantime, if you have ideas for how ODHS can meet these challenges, we encourage you to share them through the staff feedback form on the agency’s OWL page. You may submit anonymously or provide your email if you would like a follow-up.

We are grateful for the commitment each of you brings to serving Oregonians, especially as federal changes bring new uncertainties to the state. Your compassion, skill, and dedication make a real difference in people’s lives – and though the budget environment is challenging, we are confident that together we can find creative ways to continue this essential work.

With gratitude,

Rob Kodiriy, ODHS Chief Financial Officer ---

Iron Mountain is my second favorite summit in Oregon. The trailhead is about 12 miles West of the Highway 20/22 Santiam Junction. The switch-backing path cuts through towering pines and in spring, an ocean of wildflowers.

The old fire-lookout at the top was replaced by an observation deck in 2007 and provides an incredible view of Cascade Mountain peaks. Watch out for chipmunks though. It’s amazing how quickly they can carry off a nearly uneaten Clif Bar.

Iron Mountain does what a summit does best. It gets you out of a routine for a bit and provides some creative perspective that stays with you even when the adventure is over.

The second annual State of Oregon Data Equity Summit (my favorite Summit in Oregon 😊) aims to provide this sort of perspective. This year’s theme is “Learning and Implementing Data Equity During Uncertain Times” and reflects 2025’s whirlwind of data equity news and change.

The Summit is free-of-charge, all-virtual and hosted through Zoom. ASL and CART services will be provided.

Events will be held Tuesday-Thursday, October 28-30 and will open with a keynote presentation by Dr. Luhui Whitebear PhD, Assistant Professor of Indigenous Studies at Oregon State University.

Four sessions facilitated by Oregon data equity leaders will reflect on doing data equity work in the current climate, building data equity capacity and solidarity, and others.

Click Here to Register