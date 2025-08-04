Texas Personal Injury Law Firm Opens Third Office in Odessa to Better Serve West Texas Residents and Their Families

Dr. Louis Patino, attorney and founder of Patino Law Firm

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patino Law Firm, Texas's leading personal injury law firm serving the Rio Grande Valley and Greater San Antonio, is proud to announce the opening of a third office location in Odessa to expand access to legal representation for West Texas residents facing the aftermath of serious accidents and injuries.The new office, located at 2508 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX 79761, represents a significant milestone for the firm founded by Dr. Louis “Doc” Patino, a U.S. Army Combat Medic turned chiropractor and attorney who has built a reputation for securing life-changing settlements and verdicts for injured Texans."We've been representing oilfield workers injured in the Permian Basin for years, but we realized these hardworking families deserved better access to quality legal representation," says Dr. Patino. "The Permian Basin is one of the most dangerous work environments in the country, and when someone gets hurt on the job, they shouldn't have to drive five hours to San Antonio just to meet with their attorney, if they’re even able to. We're bringing our expertise directly to the communities that need it most."But it’s not just oilfield injury victims who can benefit from Patino Law’s expansion into Odessa.With a strong economy and job market, the region draws families alongside those who travel across the state every day for work. But it’s also a largely rural area, and residents rely on their vehicles to get around. Commercial trucks are also a common sight, carrying equipment, materials, and crude oil across the state and country. When there’s a collision on the road, whether between cars or commercial vehicles, the consequences can be devastating.In such scenarios, compensation offers a lifeline for the individuals and families affected."Every case we handle represents someone's life being turned upside down," explains Dr. Patino. "If the primary breadwinner is injured and they can’t work for months or years, or maybe even never return to their previous job, it affects everyone. These aren’t just legal cases to us. They’re people’s lives. And each one deserves an attorney who will fight for them and recover maximum compensation.”Bringing Award-Winning Representation to West TexasThe Odessa office maintains the same high standards that have earned Patino Law Firm recognition as Best Law Firm and Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, Best Trial Lawyer in America by The National Institute of Trial Lawyers, and consecutive Best Business of the Year awards by Three Best Rated.A Personal Approach When You Need It MostLike many firms, Patino Law Firm boasts a track record of securing million-dollar settlements and verdicts for clients. However, one of the key reasons injured Texans choose Dr. Patino and his team is their appreciation that behind every case is a real person facing real challenges."When someone is seriously injured, everything changes overnight," says Dr. Patino. "Medical bills start piling up, you can't work, insurance companies are calling constantly, and you're trying to figure out how you're going to pay for the treatment you need. We take that legal burden off our clients' shoulders so they can focus on getting better and taking care of their families."The firm maintains its commitment to personalized service, with Dr. Patino and his team ensuring that clients always know the status of their case and never feel like just another file number.Still Serving San Antonio and the Rio Grande ValleyBut prospective or current clients in McAllen and San Antonio needn’t worry that anything will change with the firm’s move to Odessa. The firm continues to serve clients throughout Greater San Antonio from its Alamo Towers location and the Rio Grande Valley from its McAllen office on North 10th Street."Whether you're injured in a car accident in Edinburg, hurt at a construction site in San Antonio, or involved in a serious crash in Odessa, you're going to get the same level of dedication, care, and expertise that our clients rave about."West Texas residents can book a free, no-obligation case review with an Odessa personal injury attorney via the Patino Law website or by calling 432-220-2007 or 855-LAW-NINJA.About Patino Law FirmPatino Law Firm is a veteran-owned personal injury law firm serving injured Texans throughout the Rio Grande Valley, Greater San Antonio, and West Texas. Founded by Dr. Louis "Doc" Patino, a former U.S. Army Combat Medic and Doctor of Chiropractic, the firm handles all types of personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck crashes, workplace injuries, and wrongful death claims. With offices in McAllen, San Antonio, and now Odessa, the firm delivers a five-star-rated service and has recovered millions of dollars for clients.

