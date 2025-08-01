AI and Sustainability: Plus Exhibition Leads the Charge Towards Greener Exhibiting

Sustainable Exhibition Stand

As the exhibition industry moves rapidly toward net zero, Plus Exhibition is leading the way with AI-powered innovations that support a more sustainable future.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the exhibition industry accelerates toward net zero, Plus Exhibition embraces AI-driven solutions supporting a more sustainable future. With growing pressure on event organisers and exhibitors to cut waste and carbon emissions, the integration of artificial intelligence is proving to be a powerful ally.The industry’s commitment to sustainable practices is evident, with initiatives such as the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge setting ambitious targets for emissions reduction. Plus Exhibition is elevating its efforts by integrating AI into its logistics, within its warehouse and across the business, to minimise waste and enhance efficiency, making the company more sustainable overall.One key development exhibitors can utilise AI for is predicting footfall and visitor trends, helping them allocate resources more precisely, such as print materials, giveaways and energy usage. This prevents overproduction and waste while maximising engagement. Combined with modular and eco-friendly stand systems, this approach significantly reduces a brand’s environmental footprint when exhibiting at trade shows.One of the most effective ways to reduce waste is by reusing exhibition stands. Unlike traditional custom builds, which often end up discarded after a single event, modular and reconfigurable stands offer flexibility and longevity. By designing for multiple uses in mind, Plus Exhibition ensures that clients get more from their financial and environmental investments.“Our clients are prioritising eco-conscious exhibiting , and reusable stands are a huge part of that conversation. We provide sustainable options that clients are looking for, but we’re also committed to being at the forefront of environmental responsibility", says a spokesperson from Plus Exhibition. “Our modular designs, optimised by smart planning tools, allow businesses to reduce waste and reuse elements across multiple events. This not only reduces material waste but also cuts down on costs over time.”Whether for SMEs or global brands, sustainable exhibiting is no longer optional — it’s expected. Plus Exhibition is proud to be part of the solution, helping businesses meet their goals while aligning with the industry's broader sustainability vision.About Plus ExhibitionWith over 35 years of experience in the exhibition and trade show industry, Plus Exhibition is proud to be the trusted choice for companies of all sizes; from global corporations to innovative startups. From concept to completion, Plus Exhibition offers comprehensive services that cover every aspect of your exhibition stand, including custom designs, expert construction, AV and furniture rentals, and on-site support. Whether it’s a local trade show or an international expo, Plus Exhibition provides everything you need to stand out.

Sustainable exhibition stands that make an impact — without impacting the planet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.