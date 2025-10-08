GentleMax Pro® Plus Now at Elle Medical and Aesthetics: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Treatments with Advanced Technology

Andre Moronning, co-owner of Elle Medical & Aesthetics, showcases the new GentleMax Pro® Plus by Candela Medical—an advanced dual-wavelength laser system designed for effective hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and treatment of vascular and pigmented lesio

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elle Medical and Aesthetics is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro® Plus to their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.The GentleMax ProPlus can treat various skin conditions, including:-Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.-Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.-Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.-Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.-Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.The GentleMax ProPlus is a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal?Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro Plus laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments , the GentleMax Pro Plus is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax Pro Plus Treatments?Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro Plus treatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“We are thrilled to introduce the Candela GentleMax Pro Plus to our clients in Lafayette and the surrounding areas,” said Crystal Fontenot and Andre Moronning, owners of Elle Medical & Aesthetics. “This cutting-edge laser system delivers precise, comfortable treatments for hair removal, vascular conditions, and pigmentation concerns. It’s one of the most advanced and versatile technologies available, offering safe and effective results for all skin types,” they added.Experience the GentleMax ProDifferenceVisit Elle Medical and Aesthetics and discover the transformative power of GentleMax ProPlus. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Elle Medical and Aesthetics at https://www.ellemedicalandaesthetics.com/ or call (337) 651-9120.About Elle Medical and AestheticsAt Elle Medical & Aesthetics, beauty, vitality, and confidence come together through the art of self-care. The practice is devoted to empowering patients to embrace their natural beauty and feel their best—inside and out. Safety and precision are top priorities, with every treatment performed in an environment that upholds the highest standards of cleanliness, sterility, and patient comfort. The Elle Medical & Aesthetics team strives to exceed expectations in every aspect of care, offering a truly personalized and transformative experience.Leading the practice is Crystal Fontenot, ANP-BC (@sculptedbycrystalnp), a board-certified Nurse Practitioner who has been dedicated to patient care since 2008. With an extensive background in labor and delivery, internal medicine, and hormone replacement therapy, Crystal brings a holistic understanding of health and wellness to the field of aesthetic medicine. Her artistry and technical precision allow her to create balanced, natural results that enhance each client’s unique features.Crystal’s approach to aesthetics is guided by compassion, creativity, and a commitment to continuous learning. Having trained extensively both in the U.S. and internationally, including advanced training in Norway, she brings a global perspective to her practice. Known for her generosity and mentorship within the aesthetic community, Crystal lives by the motto, “My only competition is myself.”At Elle Medical & Aesthetics, every patient’s journey is deeply personal. The goal is not only to deliver beautiful results but also to inspire confidence and self-love. From the moment you walk through the door, you are welcomed into a serene environment designed with your privacy, comfort, and care in mind.Discover the difference at Elle Medical & Aesthetics, where expertise, artistry, and compassion combine to help you love what you see in the mirror.

