Forever27 Hosts Exclusive Matrix Pro Launch Event in Mississauga

Forever27 invites guests to an exclusive evening of beauty and sophistication at the official launch of Matrix Pro — their groundbreaking flagship treatment — on December 4th in Mississauga.

This event marks an exciting milestone for Forever27. We’re proud to introduce the Matrix Pro to our clients and celebrate a new chapter in beauty and technology.” — Angela María Cifuentes

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forever27 is thrilled to announce an evening of beauty, innovation, and celebration as it unveils its newest aesthetic breakthrough – the Matrix Pro. The Forever27 Launch Event promises an unforgettable night of cocktails, connection, and discovery for beauty enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.Event Details:📅 Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025🕡 Time: 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM EST📍 Location: 27 Plainsman Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 1C4, CanadaGuests are invited to sip, socialize, and experience the future of aesthetic rejuvenation during this exclusive in-person event. Attendees will enjoy an exciting live presentation showcasing the Matrix Pro, the latest innovation in skin transformation technology, designed to deliver radiant, youthful results with precision and care.Evening Highlights Include:✨ Exclusive live demonstration of Matrix Pro🥂 Cocktails & light bites🎟️ Raffles featuring luxurious prizes💄 Exclusive event-only discounts🎁 Gift bags for early registrants“This event marks an exciting milestone for Forever27,” said Angela María Cifuentes, owner of Forever 27. “We’re proud to introduce the Matrix Pro to our clients and celebrate a new chapter in beauty and technology.”With limited seats available, advance registration is required to attend this one-night-only experience.🔗 Register Now: https://forever27.ca/ About Forever27Forever27 is a boutique medical aesthetics studio founded by Angela María Cifuentes, a Colombian-Canadian Medical Esthetician whose passion for holistic beauty bridges the connection between inner wellness and outer radiance.Born and raised in Colombia and proudly calling Canada home for over 20 years, Angela brings a unique blend of Latin warmth and Canadian professionalism to every treatment. Her philosophy is rooted in the belief that beauty is not merely skin deep—it is a reflection of harmony between the body, mind, and spirit.With years of experience and mentorship from some of the industry’s most respected professionals, Angela has cultivated a practice centered on personalized care, premium-quality products, and a serene, private environment where each client feels seen, heard, and cared for.Fluent in both English and Spanish, she connects authentically with clients from all backgrounds, guiding them on a journey toward confidence and self-love through tailored skincare, nutrition, and wellness practices.At Forever27, every visit is more than a treatment—it’s an invitation to rediscover yourself, to embrace the glow that comes from living well, and to celebrate beauty as a lifestyle.

