Florida Child Care Centers Gain Lifeline in Disaster Preparedness Through New Child Care Biz Help Partnership

Partnership equips Florida child care providers with disaster recovery, COOP planning, and long-term sustainability support.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Florida braces for another active hurricane season, child care providers face growing pressure to prepare—not only for natural disasters, but also for the long-term sustainability of their operations. To help them stay resilient, Child Care Biz Help is expanding its support to early learning centers statewide, ensuring programs remain safe, stable, and strong for the families they serve.In partnership with Florida’s Early Learning Coalitions, Child Care Biz Help provides Continuity of Operations Planning (COOP), disaster recovery resources, and business-strengthening guidance designed specifically for child care settings. These tools empower providers to continue operations during disruptions, protect their communities, and emerge stronger after a crisis. For more information on disaster preparedness, COOP planning, or sustainability support, visit Child Care Biz Help's Disaster Recovery Continuity Planning Certification Webpage.“Preparedness is about more than compliance—it’s about peace of mind,” said Caroline Jens, co-founder of Child Care Biz Help. “When centers have the right plans in place, they’re not only protecting children and families in the moment of crisis—they’re building trust and sustainability that last long after the storm.”Darrell King, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County , emphasized how critical these efforts are for local providers.“Child care centers are the heartbeat of our communities, especially during times of crisis,” King said. “By equipping providers with the tools and training to plan ahead, we ensure that families can count on consistent, dependable care when they need it most.”The Child Care Biz Help approach integrates regulatory readiness with real-world child care expertise through:- Disaster Preparedness and COOP Templates: Practical, easy-to-use resources that translate state requirements into clear, center-level action steps.- Training and Technical Assistance: Interactive workshops, webinars, and guided sessions that walk providers through each phase of planning and implementation.- Infrastructure and Facility Readiness: Guidance on practical measures such as backup power, communication systems, and building resilience.- Sustainability Practices: Proven strategies for financial stability, staff retention, and vendor partnerships to ensure long-term success.By combining compliance, expertise, and hands-on support, Child Care Biz Help ensures providers are not only meeting state requirements but also building stronger, more sustainable programs that can weather any challenge.“Florida’s child care centers play a vital role in the lives of families and communities,” Jens said. “Our mission is to give them every tool possible to stay open, serve families, and thrive—no matter what comes their way.”Child Care Biz Help will also be exhibiting at the 2025 Annual Association of Early Learning Coalitions (AELC) Conference, held Nov. 19–21, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to stop by the Child Care Biz Help booth to learn more about disaster preparedness, continuity planning, and sustainability support for child care programs. Follow this link for conference details About Child Care Biz HelpChild Care Biz Help is a national consulting firm that guides child care centers and early learning organizations through start-up, sustainability, and growth. With nearly two decades of experience, the company delivers tailored tools, training, and consulting services that build stronger leaders, stronger businesses, and stronger futures for children and families.

