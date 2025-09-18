Lively Little Ones Early Learning Center Opens in Fayette County, Expanding Child Care Access Through Together We Grow

Lively Little Ones Early Learning Center new location in Fayetteville, WV.

New Fayetteville center provides affordable, high-quality child care and marks an early win for Together We Grow’s regional initiative.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families in Fayette County will soon have expanded access to high-quality, affordable child care with the opening of Lively Little Ones Early Learning Center . The center is among the first major milestones for Together We Grow , a community-driven initiative working to strengthen child care access across Southern West Virginia.Founded by Amber Comer, Lively Little Ones will serve children ages six weeks to 4 years. The program blends nurturing, play-based experiences with a structured curriculum, guided by experienced teachers committed to helping children grow and thrive.“Our mission is to support families by providing high-quality care and early learning opportunities that build a strong foundation for every child’s future,” Comer said. “We are excited to open our doors to the community and look forward to partnering with families in their child’s growth and development.”Together We Grow connects new and existing providers with resources, expertise and a network of community leaders to address the region’s child care shortage. The opening of Lively Little Ones highlights the impact of that collaboration.“By connecting Amber with community leaders, professional consultation and resources, we were able to help her overcome the hurdles that childcare providers so often face,” said Melissa Colagrosso, project lead for Together We Grow. “Our task force will continue to support Lively Little Ones to ensure a high-quality, sustainable program.”The launch of Lively Little Ones was made possible with support from Child Care Biz Help, a national childcare consulting firm specializing in helping new and existing child care providers succeed.Community SupportTogether We Grow and Lively Little Ones extend heartfelt gratitude to the following partners:- First Community Bank- WV Small Business Development Center- Mountain Heart South Child Care Resource and Referral- Region 4 Planning & Development Council- Fayette County Head Start- Child Care Biz Help- Together We Grow Fayette County Task ForceAbout Lively Little Ones Early Learning CenterLocated at 197 Franklin Heights Rd, Fayetteville, WV, Lively Little Ones Early Learning Center is now enrolling children ages six weeks to 4 years. Space is limited, and families are encouraged to apply early.About Together We GrowTogether We Grow is a regional initiative dedicated to strengthening child care infrastructure in Southern West Virginia. The campaign unites community leaders, businesses, policymakers and providers to address child care deserts and ensure families have access to safe, affordable and high-quality early childhood education.For enrollment details and updates, visit Lively Little Ones Early Learning Center on Facebook.

