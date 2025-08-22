Next Gens Academy Names Director Ahead of Fall Grand Opening

Next Gens Academy, a new Christian early learning center and ministry of Generations Church Heidi Farber, Next Gens Academy Director Generations Church Senior Pastor, Brandon & Crystal Ball

PEWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Gens Academy , a new Christian early learning center and ministry of Generations Church , is set to open in fall 2025 in Pewaukee and has appointed veteran educator Heidi Farber as its inaugural director.Backed by the vision of Generations Church Senior Pastor Brandon Ball, Next Gens Academy was founded to serve young families by combining strong academic foundations with Christ-centered care. Located within the church campus at 1615 Silvernail Road, the center will welcome children ages six weeks through five years.“With the growing need for high-quality childcare that also reflects Biblical values, we felt called to create a space where children could be nurtured in both their faith and their development,” said Pastor Ball. “Heidi’s heart for children and deep experience make her the perfect leader to bring this vision to life.”Farber brings nearly 15 years of experience in early childhood education. She holds both associate and bachelor’s degrees in the field and has served in various leadership roles. Her holistic approach emphasizes safety, emotional well-being, and spiritual growth.“I feel incredibly blessed to help create a joyful, nurturing environment where children are not only supported academically and socially—but also spiritually,” Farber said. “It’s a true honor to walk alongside young children as they explore the world around them and begin their relationship with Jesus.”Farber is also the proud mother of a daughter, Grace, born in 2023. In her free time, she enjoys nature walks, swimming, and movie nights with Grace and their two cats, Bruce and Millie.Next Gens Academy’s mission is rooted in the belief that every child is uniquely created in God’s image and deserves to be guided with love, patience, and purpose.Enrollment is now open for fall 2025.For more information or to schedule a tour, contact them today

