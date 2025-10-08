Inaugural Ascent to 55% Convening Brings State Leaders in Business, Education, and Workforce to Jackson October 15-16
JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ascent to 55% Convening will bring together education, business, and community leaders from across Mississippi for a two-day, first-of-its-kind statewide gathering focused on increasing postsecondary educational attainment and strengthening the state’s workforce. The Convening will feature keynotes, panels, and breakout sessions that explore strategies to expand opportunities and drive long-term economic growth.
Media are invited and encouraged to attend the Ascent to 55% Convening.
WHO:
Jean Massey, Executive Director, Ascent to 55%
Jim McHale, President & CEO, Woodward Hines Education Foundation
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, State of Mississippi
Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Commissioner of Higher Education, Louisiana Board of Regents
State and national education, workforce, and business leaders
WHEN: Wednesday, October 15 – Thursday, October 16, 2025
WHERE: Jackson Convention Complex, 105 E Pascagoula St., Jackson, MS 39201
WHY: Mississippi’s goal is to have 55% of working-age adults hold a degree, credential, or certificate of value by 2030. The Ascent to 55% Convening will foster collaboration across sectors to achieve that target and strengthen the state’s economy.
