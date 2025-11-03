La Presa Taqueria Now Open at Highland Village

New Tex-Mex inspired restaurant concept to welcome guests starting today

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village, Jackson’s premiere retail and dining destination, is thrilled to announce the opening of La Presa Taqueria, which welcomes guests from the public for the first time during today’s lunch service. La Presa is a new Tex-Mex dining concept from local popular chef and restaurateur Alex Eaton, the owner of Jackson staple Aplós Simple Mediterranean, and longtime restaurant operator Cristian Rodriguez.

The highly anticipated eatery brings a fresh and elevated take on Mexican cuisine to Jackson. With its carefully decorated interior, featuring odes to the cultures that shaped the Tex-Mex cuisine, and spacious outdoor seating, La Presa creates a playful and welcoming experience for guests. Ahead of the opening, La Presa hosted a private preview with all proceeds benefitting LeFleur’s East and Clean Up Jackson, and looks forward to celebrating today’s opening with the Jackson community.

“Cristian and I are excited to open our doors and reintroduce Tex-Mex to Mississippi,” said Eaton. “Our goal with La Presa was to return to the roots of true Tex-Mex and capture the spirit that forged one of America’s oldest regional cuisines. This would not have been possible without Cristian, who has been beside me since day one and who has taken on La Presa as his own.”

As part of the development process, Eaton and Rodriguez traveled through Mexico and Texas, chasing the stories that shaped Tex-Mex. Through their travel and research, Eaton and Rodriguez discovered soul food that was forged through culture, resilience and flavor. La Presa strives to capture the essence of Tex-Mex with exciting options such as authentic tacos and enchiladas, bold salsas, sharable appetizers and drinks that carry a personality of their own.

“Highland Village is thrilled to be the home to Eaton and Rodriguez’s latest culinary development,” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Director of Asset Strategy and Experience. “Aplós has become a Highland Village staple, and we know La Presa will follow in its footsteps and delight guests with its thoughtful menu and bold atmosphere.”

La Presa is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located in the Courtyard across from Aplós. The taqueria will join Highland Village’s growing roster of locally inspired dining, retail and lifestyle offerings. Visit https://www.eatlapresa.com/ to view La Presa’s menu.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

