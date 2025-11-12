Highland Village Announces Fourth Annual Holiday Stroll

Festive celebration offers exclusive retail offerings, family-friendly entertainment and more

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village, Jackson’s premier lifestyle destination, is kicking off the holiday season with its 4th annual Holiday Stroll event on Thursday, November 13th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Holiday Stroll is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Children will have the opportunity to meet with Santa Claus and characters from the upcoming Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet production of The Nutcracker and decorate special ornaments.

Vendors throughout Highland Village will offer special in-store treats and activations while guests browse the latest holiday decor, gifts and fashion from both national and local favorites. After checking off items on their holiday shopping lists, guests can visit a free calligraphy station, where a professional calligrapher will create custom gift tags for purchases made during the event.

Shoppers can also enjoy live music from The Lonely Hearts in the Courtyard and a string quartet performance by the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra in the Plaza as they explore the variety of festivities. A local artist will also create fashion illustrations for guests.

“Holiday Stroll has become one of our favorite events at Highland Village,” said Arielle Weston, Director, Asset Strategy & Experience. “This year, many of our merchants will be hosting open houses, and they are looking forward to sharing their latest holiday collections with shoppers. In addition to offering the perfect chance to get an early start on gift shopping, and a reason to get together with loved ones over a delicious meal, Holiday Stroll provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the holidays with our community.”

For more information on Holiday Stroll, visit highlandvillagejxn.com.



