Renatus Exteriors Expands Roofing & Storm-Restoration Services to Cheyenne, Wyoming

Cheyanne, WY

CHEYANNE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renatus Exteriors , owned by Jamey Nehring, is proud to announce the expansion of its roofing and storm-restoration services into Cheyenne, Wyoming. With an established presence in Gillette, Renatus has been on the front lines helping homeowners recover from the most recent storm that brought baseball-sized hail to the area on August 1st 2025. That storm underscored the importance of having a trusted, local roofing partner, motivating Renatus to extend its services to more Wyoming homeowners.Why Cheyenne? Why Local MattersWarranty Protection & AccessibilityRoofing warranties are only as strong as the company behind them. By expanding locally, Renatus ensures that Cheyenne homeowners have a direct, local point of contact for inspections, repairs, and warranty support.Faster Response After StormsSevere weather can leave homes vulnerable. Having a team based in Wyoming allows Renatus to respond immediately with free inspections and timely repair schedules.Built for Wyoming’s ClimateHarsh winters, high winds, and severe hail require roofing systems that outperform generic products. Renatus’ deep knowledge of Wyoming’s weather and building codes ensures durable, code-compliant installations.Community InvestmentExpanding into Cheyenne means Renatus isn’t just working here—it’s investing in the community, building relationships, and standing behind every roof it installs.Malarkey Shingles: Premium Protection for HomeownersRenatus Exteriors proudly installs Malarkey Roofing Products, a leader in sustainable and impact-resistant shingles. As a Malarkey Certified Contractor, Renatus can offer homeowners the full strength of Malarkey’s warranties when paired with a complete system installation.50-Year Shingle WarrantyEvery Malarkey roof installed by Renatus comes with a 50-year manufacturer’s warranty against material defects, giving homeowners peace of mind that their roof is built to last.5-Year Labor WarrantyIn addition to Malarkey’s protection, Renatus provides its own 5-year labor warranty, covering the workmanship of every roofing installation. This ensures homeowners are protected on both the material and labor side.Together, these warranties give Wyoming homeowners unmatched coverage—something few contractors in the state can provide.What This Means for Cheyenne HomeownersFree hail and storm inspections to document damage quickly.Direct help with insurance claims, including meeting adjusters on-site.High-performance Malarkey roofing systems, built for extreme Wyoming weather.50 years of material protection plus 5 years of labor coverage.Local service and accountability, with a team that’s here to stay.About Renatus ExteriorsFounded by Jamey Nehring, Renatus Exteriors specializes in storm restoration and exterior improvement, including roofing, siding, gutters, and windows. With a foundation built on integrity and customer commitment, Renatus has become a trusted partner for homeowners in Gillette and beyond. Now serving Cheyenne, Renatus continues its mission of delivering premium roofing solutions with local accountability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.