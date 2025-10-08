Renatus Exteriors Expands Roofing & Storm-Restoration Services to Cheyenne, Wyoming
Why Cheyenne? Why Local Matters
Warranty Protection & Accessibility
Roofing warranties are only as strong as the company behind them. By expanding locally, Renatus ensures that Cheyenne homeowners have a direct, local point of contact for inspections, repairs, and warranty support.
Faster Response After Storms
Severe weather can leave homes vulnerable. Having a team based in Wyoming allows Renatus to respond immediately with free inspections and timely repair schedules.
Built for Wyoming’s Climate
Harsh winters, high winds, and severe hail require roofing systems that outperform generic products. Renatus’ deep knowledge of Wyoming’s weather and building codes ensures durable, code-compliant installations.
Community Investment
Expanding into Cheyenne means Renatus isn’t just working here—it’s investing in the community, building relationships, and standing behind every roof it installs.
Malarkey Shingles: Premium Protection for Homeowners
Renatus Exteriors proudly installs Malarkey Roofing Products, a leader in sustainable and impact-resistant shingles. As a Malarkey Certified Contractor, Renatus can offer homeowners the full strength of Malarkey’s warranties when paired with a complete system installation.
50-Year Shingle Warranty
Every Malarkey roof installed by Renatus comes with a 50-year manufacturer’s warranty against material defects, giving homeowners peace of mind that their roof is built to last.
5-Year Labor Warranty
In addition to Malarkey’s protection, Renatus provides its own 5-year labor warranty, covering the workmanship of every roofing installation. This ensures homeowners are protected on both the material and labor side.
Together, these warranties give Wyoming homeowners unmatched coverage—something few contractors in the state can provide.
What This Means for Cheyenne Homeowners
Free hail and storm inspections to document damage quickly.
Direct help with insurance claims, including meeting adjusters on-site.
High-performance Malarkey roofing systems, built for extreme Wyoming weather.
50 years of material protection plus 5 years of labor coverage.
Local service and accountability, with a team that’s here to stay.
About Renatus Exteriors
Founded by Jamey Nehring, Renatus Exteriors specializes in storm restoration and exterior improvement, including roofing, siding, gutters, and windows. With a foundation built on integrity and customer commitment, Renatus has become a trusted partner for homeowners in Gillette and beyond. Now serving Cheyenne, Renatus continues its mission of delivering premium roofing solutions with local accountability.
