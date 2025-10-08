Parliament invitates nominations and applications to serve on National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF)

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities invites members of the public from civil society and private sector to apply and organisations/individuals to nominate suitable candidates for appointment to serve on the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide as mandated by the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act, 2024 (No. 9 of 2024). All applicants/nominees will be required to complete an online application, (https://forms.gle/wbUSp9cbN9fmhLQ48 ) on the parliamentary website and/or submit via email (NCGBVF-Applications@parliament.gov.za ) or submit by hand at the Parliamentary Visitors Centre, 100 Plein Street, Cape Town City Centre, 8000.

Those who wish to apply via email or send applications to the physical address must use the following link to download the application form that must accompany the application: https://tinyurl.com/3kbvw75e

All applicants and nominees are required to upload certified copies (not older than 6 months) of their Identity Documents and academic qualifications.

Shortlisted candidates and their resumes will be published on the Parliamentary website to allow members of the public to comment on the suitability of candidates. Disclosure of personal information of candidates is subject to lawful processing and secure storage. All shortlisted candidates will be subject to pre-employment screening by the State Security Agency and verification of qualifications by the Parliamentary Human Resources. All applications will be in line with Protection of Personal Information Act (No. 4 of 2013), and the Employment Equity Act (No. 55 of 1998).

The President will, on the recommendation of Parliament, appoint a member to the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide for a term of office not exceeding 3 years. Each member of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide holds office for a period not exceeding three years but is eligible for re-appointment for only one additional term, not exceeding three years, and is also eligible for an extension of office for a period not exceeding six months.

Requirements

As per the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act, 2024 (No. 9 of 2024), the candidates must be:

a) be fit and proper persons to hold office;

b) be persons with applicable knowledge and expertise regarding matters that are related to the purpose of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act, 2024 (No. 9 of 2024); and

c) reflect the demographics and geographical spread of South Africa.

In addition to the above requirements, it is important for applicants and organisations/individuals nominating candidates to note the following:

a) The Board is legislatively responsible for the functioning of the Council. In terms of section 3 (read with the sections 4 and 5 related objects and functions), it is the responsibility of the Council to provide strategic leadership and co-ordination in the prevention of, and response to, gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

b) The term of office as set out in section 9, along with the fact that members of the Board are not entitled to a salary payment. Section 10 only makes provision for reimbursement and allowances determined by the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (“the Minister”) in consultation with the Minister of Finance.

Nominations or applications must contain the full name, address/email address and contact details of the person or organisation making nomination, as well as a signed acceptance of the nomination by nominee including the nominator.

Closing date for applications is midnight on 07 November 2025.

Enquiries:

Mr Mvaba Dumezweni, (Committee Secretary)

Cell/whatsapp number: 060 551 0736

E-mail: mdumezweni@parliament.gov.za

