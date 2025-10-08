Gauteng Roads and Transport on sinkhole detected along Hendrik Potgieter Drive
The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport wishes to inform motorists of a developing sinkhole on the shoulder of Hendrik Potgieter Drive (M47), adjacent to Hillfox Value Centre, between Albert Street and Rhinoceros Road, in the southbound direction towards Johannesburg.
Following the discovery, the Department immediately engaged geotechnical experts to assess the extent of the sinkhole and determine the appropriate rehabilitation and safety interventions.
Investigations are currently underway, and remedial work will commence as soon as it is safe and feasible to do so.
As a precautionary measure, temporary traffic accommodation plans have been implemented in the affected section.
While both lanes remain open to traffic, a partial closure and visible warning signage have been introduced to ensure road user safety.
Motorists are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution when approaching or passing through the area.
“The Department will continue to closely monitor the site and will provide timely updates as the situation develops and rehabilitation work progresses.”
The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport appreciates the cooperation and patience of motorists during this time, as it continues to work towards restoration of the road to full operation.
Enquiries:
Mr King Mthombeni
Cell: 071 400 0915
Ms Melitah Madiba
Head of Communications
Cell: 073 644 9935
Mr Lesiba Mpya
Spokesperson to the MEC
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.