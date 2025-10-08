MEC Tertuis Simmers opens dual carriageway upgrade project on Baden Powell Drive

October Transport Month: Minister Simmers opens dual carriageway upgrade project on Baden Powell Drive

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) is pleased to announce that a major R331 million contract to upgrade a 4.7km stretch of Baden Powell Drive (MR168/ R310) near Stellenbosch to a dual carriageway between the N2 and Annandale Road at Lynedoch has been completed. It was officially opened by Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Mr. Tertuis Simmers, today.

The project included:

Upgrading the 4.7km section of MR168 between the Stellenbosch Arterial Road and Annandale Road to a dual carriageway;

Realigning the Van Ryn access road (OP5205) to join MR168;

Rebuilding a section of Vlottenberg Road (DR1065) and building an access road to Vlottenberg Station to join MR168;

Widening the intersection of MR168 and the Stellenbosch Arterial (this section is also known as Polkadraai Road) and realigning the slip road at this location;

Replacing the existing watermain running along MR168;

Widening bridges;

Building underpasses for Vlottenberg Farm and Vredenheim Farm;

Upgrading the Sanddrift culvert;

Dualling the bridge over the railway;

Building a retaining wall at Spier;

Realigning the Wynland Water irrigation canal;

Installing streetlights and traffic signals at major intersections on MR168;

Relocating existing services;

Installing new guardrails, walkways and concrete kerbs;

Installing new game-proof and stock-proof fencing; and

Installing road signs and markings, as well as undertaking landscaping.

“MR168 carries a significant volume of traffic, and the completion of this project means that the entire length of Baden Powell Drive between the Stellenbosch Arterial Road (M12/ MR177 – specifically the section known as Polkadraai Road) and the N2 is now a dual carriageway,” said Minister Simmers. “MR168 now has more capacity to carry traffic, is significantly safer and more comfortable to drive on, and its resilience against severe weather events has been boosted. An interesting feature of the project is that existing pavement layers were broken up and reused in the rehabilitation of the existing carriageway,” he continued.

“The project created 264 short-term work opportunities and 50 941 person-days of work. An amount of R117 million was spent on procuring goods and services from targeted enterprises, and R4.8 million was spent on procurement from local enterprises. Ten contracts worth a total of R15 million were issued to emerging contractors”, said Minister Simmers.

“Like with most, if not all large transport infrastructure projects, there was inconvenience to road users during the construction period, but I know that the long-term benefit will outweigh the short-term inconvenience,” Minister Simmers said. “I believe that this investment will assist with generating more economic activity to the area which will grow the local economy and create even more sustainable jobs in future,” he concluded.

