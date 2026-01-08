Minister Nomakhosazana Meth: Opening of Mogwase Labour Centre

Programme Director

It gives me great pleasure on behalf of the government of the Republic of South Africa and the Department of Employment and Labour to officially open the Mogwase Labour Centre in Moses Kotane Local Municipality. This occasion represents concrete step forward in our collective effort to bring government services closer to the People particularly in communities that have historically faced limited access to employment and labour related services.

The Department of Employment and Labour was previously occupying smaller office accommodation at the Mogwase Shopping Centre. That accommodation became inadequate due to the expansion of the Department's organisational structure and the increased demand for service delivery in the Mogwase area.

As a result, the Department identified the need for alternative office accommodation that would adequately support operational requirements and improve access to services for the community.

This Labour Centre is a frontline instrument of service delivery. It exists to reduce distance between people and government, to shorten turnaround times, and to ensure that labour services are accessible, dignified and effective. This Centre exists for one reason: to make the state work better for the people—especially workers, jobseekers, young people and entrepreneurs.

The North West Province is home to approximately 4.1 million people, making it one of South Africa's smaller provinces in population size, but one with significant economic and demographic importance.

Nearly two-thirds of the population is under the age of 35. A large share of households depend on wage income, informal work and social protection. Many communities are spatially distant from service centres, reinforcing the need for decentralised delivery

This demographic profile means that employment creation, labour market access and activation of youth are fundamental to the province's future stability and growth.

Economically, the North West remains a strategic production province with key economic drivers such as:

Mining, particularly platinum group metals, gold and chrome—placing the province at the centre of global mineral value chains

Agriculture, including maize, sunflower, livestock and emerging agro-processing activities

Manufacturing and beneficiation, linked to mining and agriculture

Tourism, especially heritage, wildlife and cultural tourism

Yet, despite this potential, economic activity remains highly concentrated, cyclical, and vulnerable to global commodity shocks. This has direct consequences for employment stability, especially in mining towns and rural communities.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) of Q3:2025, indicated the official unemployment rate in the North West to be at approximately 36%, higher than the national average.

Youth unemployment (ages 15–34) in the province is above 55%, reflecting deep structural exclusion. A significant proportion of the unemployed are long-term unemployed, having been without work for more than a year. Informal and vulnerable employment remains widespread, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas.

These figures confirm a hard truth that we require deliberate labour-market interventions, strong institutions, and accessible services. This Labour Centre directly responds to these realities.

On 14 March 2025, we launched the Labour Activation Programme (LAP) in the North West to shift decisively from passive support to active economic participation. Wherein we handed over 15 contracts to LAP partners operating across various economic with a total investment of nearly R779 million targeting approximately 27 000 beneficiaries.

This rollout was part of our broader effort to accelerate youth employment pathways and connect them to meaningful work placements. I will be visiting some of these projects tomorrow in Mogwase and Moruleng to evaluate the progress and deliverables in accordance with the signed contracts with the department. This Labour Centre will serve as a local gateway into the Labour Activation Programme—ensuring that people are not only assisted but activated.

Improving service delivery is one of the seven priorities I have set for this department from the time of my appointment as the Minister. This centre strengthens access to:

UIF services—claims processing, employer compliance and income support

Public Employment Services, linking jobseekers to opportunities

Inspection and enforcement, to protect vulnerable workers and promote fair labour practices

Advisory services for employers, cooperatives and entrepreneurs

A capable state is not measured by strategy documents—it is measured by what happens at the frontline. This Centre is about reducing backlogs, shortening turnaround times and restoring trust in public institutions.

The Department has been on the ground already starting from the 6th doing high blitz inspections and rolling out Services on Wheels across the district. During this period, mobile units will be servicing communities across Bojanala District, including Rustenburg, Madibeng, Moses Kotane and Kgetlengrivier, delivering UIF services; Employment registration and advisory support; Inspection and enforcement assistance

This approach ensures that distance, cost and geography do not deny people their rights.

This Labour Centre is part of government's broader mission to build a capable, ethical and developmental state—a state that is visible, responsive and accountable. Therefore this Centre must be judged by outcomes such as faster service delivery; improved compliance; real opportunities for youth and jobseekers.

Let us use it fully, manage it well, and ensure that every person who walks through these doors leaves closer to work, dignity and economic participation.

To the officials who will serve at this centre, you carry the responsibility of restoring and strengthening public confidence in government services. I urge you to serve with professionalism, compassion and accountability.

To the People of Mogwase and the broader Moses Kotane Municipality, please understand that the centre belongs to you , use it , engage it, and hold us accountable.

Program Director with these few words it is my honour to officially open the Mogwase Labour Centre.

I thank you.​

