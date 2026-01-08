Deputy Minister Peace Mabe leads Youth Rural Engagement – Back-to-School Programme in North West Province, 8 to 11 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe, will on Thursday, 08 January 2026, officially kick off Phase One of the Youth Rural Engagement – Back to School Programme, taking place from 08–11 January 2026 in Rustenburg, North West Province.

Hosted in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE); and the North West Department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, the programme aims to:

Assess the state of readiness for the 2026 academic year; and

ncourage learner participation in sport, arts, and recreational activities to promote physical fitness, social cohesion, and mental well-being as part of holistic youth development.

This initiative is implemented within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and the Department of Basic Education, which provides for collaboration in the delivery of extracurricular programmes, including school sport, arts, and cultural activities across the country.

The programme is comprised of the following activities:

School Sport Tournament and Distribution of Sports Apparel - Promoting active participation in sport and recreation, with four (4) teams competing in soccer and netball on Thursday, 08 January, Chaneng sport ground at 10:00.

Distribution of Books to Schools - Led by the DSAC Publishing Hub through the Academic and Non-Fiction Authors Association of South Africa (ANFASA), in collaboration with DSAC at Lekwakwa Primary School on Friday, 09 January at 09:00

Cultural Explosion: Poetry Session and Igwijo Competition - A vibrant celebration of collective song, poetry, and cultural heritage on Friday, 09 January at Chaneng Community Hall at 12:00.

Special Visit to Mphebatho Cultural Centre - For engagement with stakeholders on future collaboration in heritage preservation and the promotion on Saturday, 10 January in Moruleng.

Visit to Heritage Site in Phokeng - A special visit to the grave of the son of Mzilikazi, who fought alongside the Bafokeng people; and for stakeholder engagement on future collaboration to promote the site as a tourist destination, and for heritage preservation and promotion. The event will take place on Sunday, 11 January.

Members of the media are invited to attend the programme as follows:

Dates: 08–11 January 2026

Venue: Rustenburg, Bojanala District Municipality, North West Province.

NB: Phase 2 of the Youth Rural Engagement – Back to School Programme will take place in the Free State Province from 15–19 January.

RSVPs:

Mr Madimetja Moleba │Email: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za │Cell: +27 (0) 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)

Media Enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi: Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

#GovZAUpdates