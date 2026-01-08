Basic Education confirms publication of NSC results in accredited newspapers

The Department of Basic Education confirms that the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results will be made available to accredited newspapers for publication on 13 January 2026, in the same pseudonymised format used in recent years – namely, examination numbers and results only, with no names, surnames or ID numbers.

In line with our commitment to the rule of law, the Department of Basic Education is of the view that it is legally obliged to publish the results in this pseudonymised format, as the court order granted on 18 January 2022 expressly requires this approach. This order remains in force.

The publication of NSC results in accredited newspapers has long been an important and accessible method for learners and parents to obtain results timeously. We will continue to follow the established, court-endorsed practice of publishing the results without identifying learners in a manner that balances accessibility with the protection of personal information.

The Department further confirms that it will oppose the application for leave to appeal by the Information Regulator. This opposition is pursued in the best interests of learners, their families, and the education sector. The Department remains firmly of the view that the application has no reasonable prospects of success, given the clarity already provided by the courts.

At the same time, the Department emphasises that it holds the highest respect for the Office of the Information Regulator and its constitutional mandate.

The Department’s opposition to the application for leave to appeal should not be interpreted as a lack of respect for the Information Regulator. On the contrary, the Department values the Regulator’s role and looks forward to continued and constructive engagement.

The Department of Basic Education remains committed to legal compliance, learner protection, transparency, and accessibility, while ensuring that the rights and dignity of every learner are respected.

